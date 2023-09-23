Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
september 24, 2023
Kareena Kapoor’s Top 10 Iconic Roles
Amidst a stellar male ensemble featuring seasoned actors Om Puri and Amitabh Bachchan, the newcomer Bebo effortlessly stands out with her radiant smile while portraying a victim of communal riots
Dev (2004)
Image: Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
Based on William Shakespeare's classic Othello, Fida actress perfectly portrays a beautiful young woman who falls in love with a mafia and eventually becomes a victim of jealousy
Omkara (2006)
Video: Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
This Imtiaz Ali film made her a sensation overnight. Her portrayal of a carefree and jolly Punjabi girl Geet is widely regarded as one of the greatest and iconic performances of her career
Image: Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
Jab We Meet (2007)
At the initial stage of her career, Kareena stepped out from the big-budget commercial film with the role of a street-smart prostitute. She proves her versatility with this unconventional choice
Chameli (2004)
Image: Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
Udta Punjab (2016)
Image: Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
In this dark crime film, Kareena's role as Dr. Preet Sahni was a breath of fresh air
Refugee (2001)
Image: Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
Bebo makes a powerful entry into the industry with this romantic drama. Despite becoming a box office wreck her performance as an Indian migrate can't be overlooked
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham(2001
Image: Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
Kareena's portrayal of Poo, aka Pooja, in this star-studded family drama by Karan Johar remains an unforgettable iconic character
How can we forget this iconic appearance as a bride on a motorbike? In this blockbuster film, the actress gives a remarkable performance as a wicked Principal's sweet and cheerful daughter, Dr. Pia
3 Idiots (2009)
Image: Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
The actress's role as a warrior princess opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this historical flick stands out to be one of her most powerful performances of all time
Ashoka (2001)
Image: Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
Kareena perfectly showcases a blend of emotions in the portrayal of a renowned actress, Mahi Arora in this Madhur Bhandarkar-helmed film
Heroine (2012)
Image: Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.