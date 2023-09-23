Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

september 24, 2023

Kareena Kapoor’s Top 10 Iconic Roles

Amidst a stellar male ensemble featuring seasoned actors Om Puri and Amitabh Bachchan, the newcomer Bebo effortlessly stands out with her radiant smile while portraying a victim of communal riots

Dev (2004)

Based on William Shakespeare's classic Othello, Fida actress perfectly portrays a beautiful young woman who falls in love with a mafia and eventually becomes a victim of jealousy 

Omkara (2006)

This Imtiaz Ali film made her a sensation overnight. Her portrayal of a carefree and jolly Punjabi girl Geet is widely regarded as one of the greatest and iconic performances of her career

Jab We Meet (2007)

At the initial stage of her career, Kareena stepped out from the big-budget commercial film with the role of a street-smart prostitute. She proves her versatility with this unconventional choice 

Chameli (2004)

Udta Punjab (2016)

In this dark crime film, Kareena's role as Dr. Preet Sahni was a breath of fresh air

Refugee (2001)

Bebo makes a powerful entry into the industry with this romantic drama. Despite becoming a box office wreck her performance as an Indian migrate can't be overlooked

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham(2001

Kareena's portrayal of Poo, aka Pooja, in this star-studded family drama by Karan Johar remains an unforgettable iconic character 

How can we forget this iconic appearance as a bride on a motorbike? In this blockbuster film, the actress gives a remarkable performance as a wicked Principal's sweet and cheerful daughter, Dr. Pia

3 Idiots (2009)

The actress's role as a warrior princess opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this historical flick stands out to be one of her most powerful performances of all time

Ashoka (2001)

Kareena perfectly showcases a blend of emotions in the portrayal of a renowned actress, Mahi Arora in this Madhur Bhandarkar-helmed film

Heroine (2012)

