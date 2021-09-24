sept 24, 2021
Kareena & Saif Ali Khan’s lavish home
Kareena and Saif live in a luxurious apartment in Bandra that was valued at a whopping amount of Rs.48 crores back in 2013
They have a lavish library that is a rustic looking sweet spot with photos and memorabilia from their trips. Taimur’s baby days and loads and loads of books!
We have also spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan posing for many selfies and pictures in this library
The couple also has a workout room where Saif and Taimur are seen exercising. The room features wooden flooring and lots of frames!
While the father and son like to exercise indoors, Bebo prefers to workout on her balcony. The balcony has black-and-white checked tiles and is filled with plants
The balcony is lush and green. Baby Taimur and Saif are often seen painting different masterpieces on the balcony
They have a lavish living room with wooden flooring and white-tiled walls. The living room has a grey couch where Bebo is seen spending most of her girl’s nights
Saif and Kareena’s bedroom is no less than a royal dream. It has a huge king-sized bed with a wooden headboard and a white curtain canopy surrounding them
They also have a huge dining room surrounded with glass doors that lead straight to the balcony. Looks like the dining room is definitely Bebo and Lolo’s favourite place
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla