Heading 3

Akriti Anand

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 17, 2023

Kareena-Sara: Celebs who swear by yoga

The actor loves to do ‘Surya namaskars’ every day and continues to preach about Yoga and its benefits

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She often shares videos and pictures of her doing yoga on her social media to motivate fans

Malaika Arora

Alia-Khushi: Celebs in white sarees

Sonam Kapoor’s unconventional looks

Sara has been speaking about the benefits of Yoga at a lot of places and continues to practice it regularly

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

She has been training with celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani who is known for training several other celebrities

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

Rakul Preet

The timeless beauty attributes Yoga to her glowing skin and toned body

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

 Shilpa Shetty

Dia Mirza practices Yoga regularly to maintain holistic wellness

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza

Mira Kapoor swears by yoga to maintain fitness. She also conducts virtual yoga workshops and continues to share tips and tricks to live a healthy life

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

 Mira Kapoor

The actress revealed that she got close to Yoga when she started prepping for Gehraiyaan

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Deepika Padukone

The actress shared a picture where she mentioned how yoga helped her lose weight post delivery

Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here