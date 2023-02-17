FEB 17, 2023
Kareena-Sara: Celebs who swear by yoga
The actor loves to do ‘Surya namaskars’ every day and continues to preach about Yoga and its benefits
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She often shares videos and pictures of her doing yoga on her social media to motivate fans
Malaika Arora
Sara has been speaking about the benefits of Yoga at a lot of places and continues to practice it regularly
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
She has been training with celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani who is known for training several other celebrities
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul Preet
The timeless beauty attributes Yoga to her glowing skin and toned body
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Dia Mirza practices Yoga regularly to maintain holistic wellness
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza
Mira Kapoor swears by yoga to maintain fitness. She also conducts virtual yoga workshops and continues to share tips and tricks to live a healthy life
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira Kapoor
The actress revealed that she got close to Yoga when she started prepping for Gehraiyaan
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
The actress shared a picture where she mentioned how yoga helped her lose weight post delivery
Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt