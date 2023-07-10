Heading 3

Kareena-Shahid: Celebs in the 40s 

The Jodhaa Akbar enchantress seems all set to step into her 50s soon! But her grace is unmatchable 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram 

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and just stepping into her 40s has encouraged her all the more to spread her wings 

 Priyanka Chopra 

Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram 

The Ishq Vishq debutant continues to sway hearts and deliver power-packed performances at the age of 42 

Shahid Kapoor 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

The WAR protagonist is aging like a fine wine. He looks tantalizing as never before at the peak age of 49 years 

Hrithik Roshan 

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan is 47 years old. His outstanding performance in Dasvi is critically acclaimed 

Abhishek Bachchan 

Image: Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram 

Bebo looks youthful in her early 40s. She loves to take up challenging roles and swoon her fans 

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram 

The heart rob of the nation continues to flutter hearts as he has just set foot in the 40s 

Ranbir Kapoor 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

Kajol, 48 years, never fails to create magic on-screen! Her sizzling chemistry with King Khan is unmissable 

 Kajol Devgan 

Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram 

Preity Zinta is known for her roles in movies like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Koi…Mil Gaya, Veer-Zara, and many more movies. She looks dazzling even at the age of 48 years 

Preity Zinta 

Image: Preity Zinta’s Instagram 

Age is just a number! Karisma Kapoor is exploring her fashion style and making statements as she has turned 49 

Karisma Kapoor 

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram 

