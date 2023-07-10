Heading 3
Kareena-Shahid: Celebs in the 40s
The Jodhaa Akbar enchantress seems all set to step into her 50s soon! But her grace is unmatchable
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and just stepping into her 40s has encouraged her all the more to spread her wings
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
The Ishq Vishq debutant continues to sway hearts and deliver power-packed performances at the age of 42
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
The WAR protagonist is aging like a fine wine. He looks tantalizing as never before at the peak age of 49 years
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan is 47 years old. His outstanding performance in Dasvi is critically acclaimed
Abhishek Bachchan
Image: Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram
Bebo looks youthful in her early 40s. She loves to take up challenging roles and swoon her fans
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
The heart rob of the nation continues to flutter hearts as he has just set foot in the 40s
Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Kajol, 48 years, never fails to create magic on-screen! Her sizzling chemistry with King Khan is unmissable
Kajol Devgan
Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
Preity Zinta is known for her roles in movies like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Koi…Mil Gaya, Veer-Zara, and many more movies. She looks dazzling even at the age of 48 years
Preity Zinta
Image: Preity Zinta’s Instagram
Age is just a number! Karisma Kapoor is exploring her fashion style and making statements as she has turned 49
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
