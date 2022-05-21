Entertainment

Saloni Arora

MAY 22, 2022

Kareena to Shilpa; 10 moms in their 40s

|

Kareena Kapoor

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor embraced motherhood for the second time when she was 40. She welcomed her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan on 21 February 2021

Shilpa Shetty

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

In 2020, Shilpa Shetty Kundra who was 45, welcomed her second child, a daughter Samisha, through surrogacy

Shah Rukh Khan’s interior designer wife Gauri Khan was 43 when the couple got blessed with their third child, AbRam through surrogacy

Image: Gauri Khan Instagram

Gauri Khan

Not one, not two Farah Khan, at the age of 43, embraced motherhood and welcomed triplets- Czar Kunder, Anya Kunder and Diva Kunder

Farah Khan

Image: Avinash Gowariker 

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

In October 2021, Neha Dhupia once again gave birth. She along with Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby boy. Neha was 41 at that time

Neha Dhupia

Video: Ekta Kapoor Instagram

At the age of 42, ace-producer Ekta Kapoor opted for surrogacy to embrace motherhood

Ekta Kapoor

Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram

At the age of 48, Mandira Bedi and her late husband, Raj Kaushal had adopted a girl. They had named her Tara

Mandira Bedi

Image: Amrita Rao Instagram 

While entering the 40s club, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their first child in November 2020

Amrita Rao

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra recently joined the mother’s club and welcomed her first baby, a daughter, in January 2022. She will turn 40 in July

Priyanka Chopra

