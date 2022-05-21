Entertainment
Saloni Arora
MAY 22, 2022
Kareena to Shilpa; 10 moms in their 40s
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor embraced motherhood for the second time when she was 40. She welcomed her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan on 21 February 2021
Shilpa Shetty
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
In 2020, Shilpa Shetty Kundra who was 45, welcomed her second child, a daughter Samisha, through surrogacy
Shah Rukh Khan’s interior designer wife Gauri Khan was 43 when the couple got blessed with their third child, AbRam through surrogacy
Image: Gauri Khan Instagram
Gauri Khan
Not one, not two Farah Khan, at the age of 43, embraced motherhood and welcomed triplets- Czar Kunder, Anya Kunder and Diva Kunder
Farah Khan
Image: Avinash Gowariker
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
In October 2021, Neha Dhupia once again gave birth. She along with Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby boy. Neha was 41 at that time
Neha Dhupia
Video: Ekta Kapoor Instagram
At the age of 42, ace-producer Ekta Kapoor opted for surrogacy to embrace motherhood
Ekta Kapoor
Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram
At the age of 48, Mandira Bedi and her late husband, Raj Kaushal had adopted a girl. They had named her Tara
Mandira Bedi
Image: Amrita Rao Instagram
While entering the 40s club, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their first child in November 2020
Amrita Rao
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra recently joined the mother’s club and welcomed her first baby, a daughter, in January 2022. She will turn 40 in July
Priyanka Chopra
