Kareena to Gauri: Stylish moms of B-Town
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 04, 2022
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma
In 2021, Anushka Sharma welcomed her daughter Vamika with Virat Kohli and has always killed the fashion game since day 1.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is a doting mother to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She has always proved that her style game is on point.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has two sons- Taimur and Jehangir, is one hot mom who shows the world how it’s done with her splendid style.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor, who gave birth to Vayu has always been a fashionista, and always impresses the fashion police with her stylish looks.
Malaika Arora
Always great in what she does, Malaika Arora is one great mother. She is a fashionista with an amazing sense of style.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty is a doting mother to Viaan and Samisha. The actress has always proved that she will be the eternal fashion queen.
Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan is not only producer and interior designer but also has amazing fashion sense. She is an amazing mother to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.
Madhuri Dixit
We could only describe the mother of two in one word- Unbeatable and makes sure to slay when it comes to fashion.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Without a doubt, Aishwarya is the most beautiful woman in the world. Her style is very different from others which makes her stand out.
Mira Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira is a cool mother and has always proved that her style game is on point just like the Bollywood actresses.