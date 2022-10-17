Kareena’s BFF moments with her girl gang
Lubna Khan
OCT 17, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Natasha Poonawalla Instagram
London diaries
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Natasha Poonawalla hit London streets in style
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
You can’t sit with us
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla got together in London to enjoy an evening together
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
BFFs forever
Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora huddle close for a group hug on Amrita’s birthday!
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Selfie with Manish Malhotra
Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita enjoy a lovely afternoon with their close friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
“Friends that nap together, stay forever,” wrote Kareena, while sharing this picture of her, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita taking a nap
During lockdown
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Serving looks
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita are seen chilling together with their friend
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Forever girls
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita are seen chilling together with their friend Mallika Bhat
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Glam squad
Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita and Natasha never fail to make heads turn every time they step out together
The original Veeres
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
“The veeres for life,” wrote Malaika Arora as she posted this glam picture with Karisma, Kareena, Amrita and Mallika Bhat
Image: Natasha Poonawalla Instagram
Too glam to give a damn
Karisma, Malaika, Amrita, Natasha, and Manish Malhotra visited Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan after they welcomed their second child Jeh Ali Khan
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara Ali Khan’s date night outfits