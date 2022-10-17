Heading 3

Kareena’s BFF moments with her girl gang

Image: Natasha Poonawalla Instagram

London diaries

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Natasha Poonawalla hit London streets in style

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

You can’t sit with us

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla got together in London to enjoy an evening together

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

BFFs forever

Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora huddle close for a group hug on Amrita’s birthday!

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Selfie with Manish Malhotra

Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita enjoy a lovely afternoon with their close friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

“Friends that nap together, stay forever,” wrote Kareena, while sharing this picture of her, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita taking a nap

During lockdown

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Serving looks

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita are seen chilling together with their friend 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Forever girls

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita are seen chilling together with their friend Mallika Bhat

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Glam squad

Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita and Natasha never fail to make heads turn every time they step out together

The original Veeres

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

“The veeres for life,” wrote Malaika Arora as she posted this glam picture with Karisma, Kareena, Amrita and Mallika Bhat

Image: Natasha Poonawalla Instagram

Too glam to give a damn

Karisma, Malaika, Amrita, Natasha, and Manish Malhotra visited Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan after they welcomed their second child Jeh Ali Khan

