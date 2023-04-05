Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava 

Entertainment 

APRIL 05, 2023

Karishma Kapoor's Glow Up 

Source: Karishma Kapoor Instagram 

Karishma Kapoor flaunts her gorgeous smile as she poses for the camera with a garland around her neck 

All smiles for the camera 

Source: Karishma Kapoor Instagram 

Karishma Kapoor bids mid-day blues goodbye with this chic and effortless look 

Say bye-bye to mid-day blues 

Karishma Kapoor gives a sneak peek of her Holi celebrations 

Source: Karishma Kapoor Instagram 

Colorful Karishma 

No one can carry this casual look like Karishma with her statement jewels 

Source: Karishma Kapoor Instagram 

Boss Babe 

Source: Karishma Kapoor Instagram 

Lazy Day 

Karishma Kapoor clicks a morning selfie in her bed, all cozy with her blanket 

Karishma is as good an aunt as a mom. All cuddled up with her bundle of joy, Jeh

Source: Karishma Kapoor Instagram 

Best Aunt

Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor strike a pose with father Randhir Kapoor wishing him a happy birthday 

Source: Karishma Kapoor Instagram 

Daughter Of The Legend 

Karishma Kapoor celebrates Valentine's day with purple hearts all around her matching her purple eye makeup 

Source: Karishma Kapoor Instagram 

Purple Perfection 

Karishma Kapoor poses for the camera as she is on the sets for an ad campaign 

Source: Karishma Kapoor Instagram 

Behind The Scenes 

Karishma Kapoor gives in to cheat days as she enjoys a pizza 

Source: Karishma Kapoor Instagram 

Pizza Love 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here