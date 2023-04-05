APRIL 05, 2023
Karishma Kapoor's Glow Up
Source: Karishma Kapoor Instagram
Karishma Kapoor flaunts her gorgeous smile as she poses for the camera with a garland around her neck
All smiles for the camera
Source: Karishma Kapoor Instagram
Karishma Kapoor bids mid-day blues goodbye with this chic and effortless look
Say bye-bye to mid-day blues
Karishma Kapoor gives a sneak peek of her Holi celebrations
Colorful Karishma
Colorful Karishma
No one can carry this casual look like Karishma with her statement jewels
Boss Babe
Boss Babe
Source: Karishma Kapoor Instagram
Lazy Day
Karishma Kapoor clicks a morning selfie in her bed, all cozy with her blanket
Karishma is as good an aunt as a mom. All cuddled up with her bundle of joy, Jeh
Best Aunt
Best Aunt
Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor strike a pose with father Randhir Kapoor wishing him a happy birthday
Daughter Of The Legend
Daughter Of The Legend
Karishma Kapoor celebrates Valentine's day with purple hearts all around her matching her purple eye makeup
Purple Perfection
Purple Perfection
Karishma Kapoor poses for the camera as she is on the sets for an ad campaign
Behind The Scenes
Behind The Scenes
Karishma Kapoor gives in to cheat days as she enjoys a pizza
Pizza Love
Pizza Love
