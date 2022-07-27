Heading 3
Karishma Tanna’s love for denim
July 27, 2022
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
The actress is in the mood for beach vacay as she is seen lying on the beach chair, wearing crop top and dark blue denim shorts
Mini beach shorts
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
In the picture, Karishma is seen posing in white crop and light blue shorts, Along with white 'shoes' instead of shorts. She has posted pictures from her trip to Spain
Light blue shorts
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna got married to her love Varun Bangera this year. The actress is seen posing with him as she sported a loose crop top and black denims
Black distressed shorts
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
The Naagin 3 actress looks simple yet beautiful in white sweatheart neckline top and blue loose denims as she relaxes on her balcony
Relaxing in loose denims
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Qayamat Ki Raat actress sported light blue distressed denims and a comfy t-shirt as she enjoyed a trip with her husband and family
Light blue denims for trip with family
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna is flaunting her natural beauty as she poses in white casual t-shirt and denim joggers
Denim joggers
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
The actress is seen enjoying her trip to Istanbul as she posted a gorgeous picture in yellow shirt and blue denim shorts
Denim shorts with shirt
Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram
Karishma seems to be feeling touristy as she walks around the streets of Istanbul in stylish denim crop shirt and denim pants
Denim set
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
The actress is looking scenic in winter outfit as she enjoys the ravishing view of the snow capped mountains in Kashmir. She has sported a brown sweater with skinny black jean
Black denim pants
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna is seen relaxing by the greens and reading. She has sported a white top with loose fit and distressed denims. She paired it with a black shrug
Chilling in denims
