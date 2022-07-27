Heading 3

Karishma Tanna’s love for denim

Arushi Srivastava

July 27, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

The actress is in the mood for beach vacay as she is seen lying on the beach chair, wearing crop top and dark blue denim shorts

  Mini beach shorts

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

In the picture, Karishma is seen posing in white crop and light blue shorts, Along with white 'shoes' instead of shorts. She has posted pictures from her trip to Spain

  Light blue shorts

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna got married to her love Varun Bangera this year. The actress is seen posing with him as she sported a loose crop top and black denims

   Black distressed shorts 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

The Naagin 3 actress looks simple yet beautiful in white sweatheart neckline top and blue loose denims as she relaxes on her balcony

   Relaxing in loose denims 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Qayamat Ki Raat actress sported light blue distressed denims and a comfy t-shirt as she enjoyed a trip with her husband and family

  Light blue denims        for trip with family

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna is flaunting her natural beauty as she poses in white casual t-shirt and denim joggers

  Denim joggers 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

The actress is seen enjoying her trip to Istanbul as she posted a gorgeous picture in yellow shirt and blue denim shorts

  Denim shorts with shirt

Image source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram

Karishma seems to be feeling touristy as she walks around the streets of Istanbul in stylish denim crop shirt and denim pants

  Denim set 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

The actress is looking scenic in winter outfit as she enjoys the ravishing view of the snow capped mountains in Kashmir. She has sported a brown sweater with skinny black jean

  Black denim pants 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna is seen relaxing by the greens and reading. She has sported a white top with loose fit and distressed denims. She paired it with a black shrug

   Chilling in denims

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: TMKOC fame Nidhi Bhanushali's gypsy life

Click Here