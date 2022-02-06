ENTERTAINMENT

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

FEB 07, 2022

Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera’s mehendi 

Into the mehendi vibe

Karishma and Varun looked absolutely into the mehendi vibe with their shades on and all smiles

Image: Epic Stories Instagram

Karishma chose a yellow lehenga for her mehendi ceremony and the groom was clad in a traditional red kurta pyjama

Image: Pinkvilla

Outfits

The bride looked like a dream as she twirled in her stunning yellow Bandhani printed lehenga

Image: Epic Stories Instagram

All the mehendi feels

The mehendi ceremony seemed to be the beginning of a lifetime, with everyone exuding pure happiness

Video: Epic Stories Instagram

Mehndi-Ta-Sajdi

The mehendi festivities had a special guest in attendance, the furry friend of the Tanna family, Koko, who surely made hearts melt with his innocence

Image: Epic Stories Instagram

Furry friend

During the pre-wedding festivities, Karishma and Varun couldn't keep their eyes off each other

Image: Epic Stories Instagram

Love-struck

The pair danced to the Bollywood beats and had the time of their life

Video: Pinkvilla

Shaking-a-leg

The couple posed for the paparazzi as they arrived for their event and their photos caused a stir and garnered a lot of love

Image: Pinkvilla

Posed for the paps

