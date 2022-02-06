ENTERTAINMENT
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
FEB 07, 2022
Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera’s mehendi
Into the mehendi vibe
Karishma and Varun looked absolutely into the mehendi vibe with their shades on and all smiles
Image: Epic Stories Instagram
Karishma chose a yellow lehenga for her mehendi ceremony and the groom was clad in a traditional red kurta pyjama
Image: Pinkvilla
Outfits
The bride looked like a dream as she twirled in her stunning yellow Bandhani printed lehenga
Image: Epic Stories Instagram
All the mehendi feels
The mehendi ceremony seemed to be the beginning of a lifetime, with everyone exuding pure happiness
Video: Epic Stories Instagram
Mehndi-Ta-Sajdi
The mehendi festivities had a special guest in attendance, the furry friend of the Tanna family, Koko, who surely made hearts melt with his innocence
Image: Epic Stories Instagram
Furry friend
During the pre-wedding festivities, Karishma and Varun couldn't keep their eyes off each other
Image: Epic Stories Instagram
Love-struck
The pair danced to the Bollywood beats and had the time of their life
Video: Pinkvilla
Shaking-a-leg
The couple posed for the paparazzi as they arrived for their event and their photos caused a stir and garnered a lot of love
Image: Pinkvilla
Posed for the paps
