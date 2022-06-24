Heading 3

Karisma Kapoor’s IG game is on point!

Video: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most stunning actresses of her time and her beauty is still unfazed. Look at her flaunt her desi style in a saree

The desi diva

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son Jeh is indeed a delight and Karisma posing with him is too cute to handle

Cuteness overloaded

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The Kapoor family is one of the most loved and popular families in Bollywood. A picture of the entire family is always loved by the fans

Picture perfect family!

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Randhir Kapoor was a popular star of his time and he shares a great bond with both his daughters. Karisma never misses to share pictures with him

The one with the rockstar dad

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Isn’t she just gorgeous? Her face is glowing even without makeup

The morning selfie

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma shares a picture of herself in a swimsuit and we bet her fans cannot take their eyes off her

The beach bum

Video: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Look at Lolo slay in a pantsuit and give boss lady vibes

The boss babe

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor were one of the most loved jodis of the '90s. It is always a treat for the fans to see them together again

'90s superhit Jodi

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma and Kareena are one of the most loved and good-looking sisters in Bollywood. Look at them pout and pose for the picture

Dynamic sister duo

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

We had to have this picture on the list. Karisma posing with the bride and groom Ranbir and Alia could not go missing from this list

The one with Ranbir-Alia

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

