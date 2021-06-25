Karisma left her studies at the age of seventeen to pursue acting. She made her debut in the musical film, Prem Qaidi in the year 1991 & soon gained popularity and starred in many drama and comedy films
Her movies Jaagruti, Nishchaiy, Deedar and Jigar marked her first few collaborations with budding actors. Jiger and Anari were both well received by the public
She then did her first of many movies with Govinda, named Muqabala which did really well in the box office
The following year Raja Babu was a superhit. She later on did, Andaz Apna Apna, with Salman, Aamir & Raveena Tandon which didn’t do well at the box office but went on to become a cult classic
Karisma later on played the lead alongside Govinda in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 which was a blockbuster hit and her on screen chemistry with Govinda made a lot of buzz
In the year 1996, Karishma did ten movies, five of which didn't do really well. The other five however, gave Karishma her much needed breakthrough
Raja Hindustani won her very first Filmfare Best Actress Award and established Karisma as a leading actress of Hindi cinema, and marked a significant turning point in her career
Romantic comedies were Karishma Kapoor’s forte. She then worked as a supporting character in the film, Dil Toh Pagal Hai along with Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit & won the National Film Award and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role
In 1999, she starred in four superhit films, which made her the most successful actress of the year
She did commendable work in the following years in movies Fiza and Zubeidaa which bagged her her second Filmfare Award for The Best Actress. Her role in the movie, Shakti - The Power earned her Best Actress nominations on several occasions
Her recent work was in a web series, Mentalhood which revolves around the main character, Meira