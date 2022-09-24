Heading 3
Karthi: Ponniyin Selvan promotional pics
Priyanka Goud
SEPT 21, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Lyca Productions Twitter
The biggest and awaited film from the South, Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I is gearing up for the grand release on September 30
Image: Lyca Productions Twitter
The promotions of the film have begun and the team will be heading to different cities to interact with the press and fans
Image: APH Images
Trisha Krishan, who is playing the role of Kundavai, was clicked at the promotions of the film in Chennai
Image: APH Images
Trisha Krishnan is seen in a red Anarkali dress with a matching dupatta. She rounded off the look with straight hair, bindi, and subtle makeup
Image: APH Images
Karthi and Jayam Ravi made as stylish entry as they attended a promotional event for the film in Chennai
Image: APH Images
Karthi looked handsome in a simple maroon kurta as he is set to play the character of Vanthiyathevan in the film
Image: APH Images
Jayaram Ram, who will be seen as the Great King Chola, attended the promotions in Mehendi green ethnic Kurta and looked dashing
Image: APH Images
Trisha made for a pretty sight in shaded blue and green ethnic kurta set with subtle make up and soft curls
Image: Lyca Productions Twitter
Trisha, Karthi and Jayam Ram made for best frame as they looked perfect in ethnic looks as they promote Ponniyin Selvan
Image: Lyca Productions Twitter
Karthi looked super charming in an abstract kurta as he shared a light moment with Mani Ratnam at promotions
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Lesser Known facts about Trisha Krishnan