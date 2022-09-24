Heading 3

Karthi: Ponniyin Selvan promotional pics

Priyanka Goud

SEPT 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Lyca Productions Twitter

The biggest and awaited film from the South, Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I is gearing up for the grand release on September 30

Image: Lyca Productions Twitter

The promotions of the film have begun and the team will be heading to different cities to interact with the press and fans

Image: APH Images

Trisha Krishan, who is playing the role of Kundavai, was clicked at the promotions of the film in Chennai

Image: APH Images

Trisha Krishnan is seen in a red Anarkali dress with a matching dupatta. She rounded off the look with straight hair, bindi, and subtle makeup

Image: APH Images

Karthi and Jayam Ravi made as stylish entry as they attended a promotional event for the film in Chennai

Image: APH Images

Karthi looked handsome in a simple maroon kurta as he is set to play the character of Vanthiyathevan in the film

Image: APH Images

Jayaram Ram, who will be seen as the Great King Chola, attended the promotions in Mehendi green ethnic Kurta and looked dashing

Image: APH Images

Trisha made for a pretty sight in shaded blue and green ethnic kurta set with subtle make up and soft curls

Image: Lyca Productions Twitter

Trisha, Karthi and Jayam Ram made for best frame as they looked perfect in ethnic looks as they promote Ponniyin Selvan

Image: Lyca Productions Twitter

Karthi looked super charming in an abstract kurta as he shared a light moment with Mani Ratnam at promotions

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Lesser Known facts about Trisha Krishnan

Click Here