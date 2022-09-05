Heading 3
Kartik Aaryan with his pet Katori
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
This tune got super-viral a while back with everyone sharing cute videos of their puppies. Of course, Kartik hopped on the trend and gave us cute clips of baby Katori
That’s just my baby doggo
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
When we get a furry baby home, all our festivals become even more special. Here is how Kartik and Katori spent their first Holi this year
Holi special
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Katori is a little ball of fur and Kartik often addresses him as his ‘fluff ball’. Here is an adorable snap of the duo looking into our eyes
Fluff ball
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Of course, Kartik and Katori are joined by the hip and whenever Kartik has to leave home for work, Katori puts up her protest in the most adorable way
Don’t leave, dad!
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
The best way to spend your weekends is with your four-legged companion. Take cue from Kartik and Katori and their fun Sunday plans
Sundaying together
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Workout buddies
Kartik’s little workout buddy Katori is always there to cheer him up during his workout sessions with his fluffy face
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Well, pets and cuddles go hand-in-hand. You can always find Kartik sharing cute clips and pictures of his and Katori’s cuddle sessions
Mandatory cuddles
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
When he was promoting his latest movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik shared an adorable selfie with his favourite star and made us all go ‘aww
Partners-in-crime
Image: Katori Aaryan Instagram
Whenever Kartik and Katori are together, they are always smiling and happy. Look at this beautiful picture of the hooman and his paw-dorable friend!
Smiley faces
Image: Katori Aaryan Instagram
This picture is a sign for you to get up, take a shower and get that adorable post-shower selfie with your fur baby!
After shower-selfie
