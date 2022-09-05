Heading 3

Kartik Aaryan with his pet Katori

Sampriti Dutta

SEPT 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

This tune got super-viral a while back with everyone sharing cute videos of their puppies. Of course, Kartik hopped on the trend and gave us cute clips of baby Katori

That’s just my baby doggo

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

When we get a furry baby home, all our festivals become even more special. Here is how Kartik and Katori spent their first Holi this year

Holi special

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Katori is a little ball of fur and Kartik often addresses him as his ‘fluff ball’. Here is an adorable snap of the duo looking into our eyes

Fluff ball

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Of course, Kartik and Katori are joined by the hip and whenever Kartik has to leave home for work, Katori puts up her protest in the most adorable way

Don’t leave, dad!

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

The best way to spend your weekends is with your four-legged companion. Take cue from Kartik and Katori and their fun Sunday plans

Sundaying together

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Workout buddies

Kartik’s little workout buddy Katori is always there to cheer him up during his workout sessions with his fluffy face

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Well, pets and cuddles go hand-in-hand. You can always find Kartik sharing cute clips and pictures of his and Katori’s cuddle sessions

Mandatory cuddles 

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

When he was promoting his latest movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik shared an adorable selfie with his favourite star and made us all go ‘aww

Partners-in-crime

Image: Katori Aaryan Instagram

Whenever Kartik and Katori are together, they are always smiling and happy. Look at this beautiful picture of the hooman and his paw-dorable friend!

Smiley faces

Image: Katori Aaryan Instagram

This picture is a sign for you to get up, take a shower and get that adorable post-shower selfie with your fur baby!

After shower-selfie

THANKS FOR READING
