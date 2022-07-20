Heading 3

Kartik Aaryan is king of casual attires

Prerna Verma

JULY 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

Kartik and his love for dogs are not hidden from anyone. Well, he literally wore this love for dogs in a pink-coloured sweater top.

The pink dog-print sweater tee

Image: Pinkvilla

Kartik looks dapper in a black hoodie and blue denim and carries this look with ease.

Black hoodie with denim

Image: Pinkvilla

Kartik and his love for sweater tops is evident every time he steps out of his house and this green sweater top with a Teddy bear on it is proof.

Mr. Teddy sweater tee

Image: Pinkvilla

A simple tee over denim is a go-to attire for any casual outing and Kartik looks stylish even in this attire.

Simple blue printed tee

Image: Pinkvilla

A black tee with a floral print is perfect for any vacation and Kartik carries it like a rockstar.

Printed collared tee

Image: Pinkvilla

Kartik gives the boy next door vibe in this black vest and a yellow shirt over it that he paired with blue denim.

Open buttoned shirt over a black vest

Image: Pinkvilla

Kartik was once spotted wearing a white hoodie over baggy pants and greeted paps with folded hands.

The white hoodie look

Image: Pinkvilla

Kartik wore a blue tee with a big smiley face printed on it and looked funky.

Smiley blue tee

Kartik looks like a million bucks in this monochrome abstract print shirt that he paired with black pants.

Abstract print shirt

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik looks handsome in a sheer shirt with red patterns on it.

The hottie in a sheer shirt

