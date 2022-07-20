Heading 3
Kartik Aaryan is king of casual attires
Prerna Verma
JULY 20, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Kartik and his love for dogs are not hidden from anyone. Well, he literally wore this love for dogs in a pink-coloured sweater top.
The pink dog-print sweater tee
Image: Pinkvilla
Kartik looks dapper in a black hoodie and blue denim and carries this look with ease.
Black hoodie with denim
Image: Pinkvilla
Kartik and his love for sweater tops is evident every time he steps out of his house and this green sweater top with a Teddy bear on it is proof.
Mr. Teddy sweater tee
Image: Pinkvilla
A simple tee over denim is a go-to attire for any casual outing and Kartik looks stylish even in this attire.
Simple blue printed tee
Image: Pinkvilla
A black tee with a floral print is perfect for any vacation and Kartik carries it like a rockstar.
Printed collared tee
Image: Pinkvilla
Kartik gives the boy next door vibe in this black vest and a yellow shirt over it that he paired with blue denim.
Open buttoned shirt over a black vest
Image: Pinkvilla
Kartik was once spotted wearing a white hoodie over baggy pants and greeted paps with folded hands.
The white hoodie look
Image: Pinkvilla
Kartik wore a blue tee with a big smiley face printed on it and looked funky.
Smiley blue tee
Kartik looks like a million bucks in this monochrome abstract print shirt that he paired with black pants.
Abstract print shirt
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik looks handsome in a sheer shirt with red patterns on it.
The hottie in a sheer shirt
