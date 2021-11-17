Nov 17, 2021
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan’s career timeline
Author: Akshat Sundrani
Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan. The film performed mediocrely at the box office(source- IMDb)
Debut
In the 2013 release, Akaash Vani, he teamed up with Luv Ranjan once again. Even though the film did not perform well at the box office, it received positive reviews from critics
Post-debut(source- IMDb)
In 2014, he starred in the Subhash Ghai directorial Kaanchi, which garnered mixed to unfavourable reviews, although Kartik was lauded for his performance
Kaanchi(source- IMDb)
After Kaanchi, he starred in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which went on to become a box office success, grossing Rs. 88.17 crore
Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2(source- IMDb)
In 2017, Kartik Aaryan starred in the flick Guest iin London, directed by Ashwni Dhir, which was a box office flop
Guest in London(source- IMDb)
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, directed by Luv Ranjan, was a turning point for Kartik Aaryan’s career. The film was a box office success, grossing around Rs.152.75 crore
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety(source- IMDb)
In 2019, he co-starred with Kriti Sanon in the film Luka Chuppi. The film was a commercial success, grossing approximately Rs. 128.86 crore
Luka Chuppi(source- IMDb)
In the same year, he co-starred with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film went on to become a box office success
Pati Patni Aur Woh(source- IMDb)
In 2020, he starred opposite Sara Ali Khan in the Imtiaz Ali film, Love Aaj Kal. Both reviewers and the audience gave the film mixed reviews
Love Aaj Kal(source- IMDb)
Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani starring him, is slated to hit theatres on November 19
Slated release(source- IMDb)
Kartik Aaryan will also appear in Anees Bazmee's horror-mystery Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It will be released in March 2022
Upcoming films(source- IMDb)
