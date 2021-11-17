Nov 17, 2021

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan’s career timeline

Author: Akshat Sundrani

Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan. The film performed mediocrely at the box office

Debut

In the 2013 release, Akaash Vani, he teamed up with Luv Ranjan once again. Even though the film did not perform well at the box office, it received positive reviews from critics

Post-debut

In 2014, he starred in the Subhash Ghai directorial Kaanchi, which garnered mixed to unfavourable reviews, although Kartik was lauded for his performance

Kaanchi

After Kaanchi, he starred in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which went on to become a box office success, grossing Rs. 88.17 crore

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

In 2017, Kartik Aaryan starred in the flick Guest iin London, directed by Ashwni Dhir, which was a box office flop

Guest in London

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, directed by Luv Ranjan, was a turning point for Kartik Aaryan’s career. The film was a box office success, grossing around Rs.152.75 crore

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

In 2019, he co-starred with Kriti Sanon in the film Luka Chuppi. The film was a commercial success, grossing approximately Rs. 128.86 crore

Luka Chuppi

In the same year, he co-starred with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film went on to become a box office success

Pati Patni Aur Woh

In 2020, he starred opposite Sara Ali Khan in the Imtiaz Ali film, Love Aaj Kal. Both reviewers and the audience gave the film mixed reviews

Love Aaj Kal

Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani starring him, is slated to hit theatres on November 19

Slated release

Kartik Aaryan will also appear in Anees Bazmee's horror-mystery Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It will be released in March 2022

Upcoming films

