Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 23, 2024
Kartik Aaryan Teams Up with Vishal Bhardwaj
Kartik Aaryan is stepping into the action genre after exploring comedy and drama in his previous projects
Kartik Aaryan
Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram
Pinkvilla has learned exclusively that Kartik Aaryan has signed on for another project with Sajid Nadiadwala, following Satyaprem Ki Katha and Chandu Champion
Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram
Reports
While Sajid Nadiadwala will be producing the movie, it's surprising to see Vishal Bharadwaj's name associated with the action genre
Image Credits: Taha Ahmad
The Director
This movie marks the first time collaboration of Kartik Aaryan with Vishal Bharadwaj, known for directing acclaimed films like Haider and Omkara
Unexpected Collab
Image Credits: Taha Ahmad
The upcoming film, which is still untitled, is said to be the most ambitious project for Vishal Bharadwaj
Ambitious Project
Image: Vishal Bhardwaj's Instagram
The action-thriller is set to have a big budget of Rs. 150 Crores
Big-Budget
Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram
Preparations for the movie have already begun, with plans to start filming in the second half of 2024
Shooting
Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram
Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and is expected to start working on the action thriller right after
The Timeline
Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram
Work Front
Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram
After his recent projects, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of Chandu Champion in June 2024 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 during Diwali 2024
Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram
In addition to his current projects, Kartik Aaryan is also in discussions with Bhushan Kumar for Pati, Patni Aur Woh 2 and has a war film lined up with Karan Johar
What's More?
