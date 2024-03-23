Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 23, 2024

Kartik Aaryan Teams Up with Vishal Bhardwaj


Kartik Aaryan is stepping into the action genre after exploring comedy and drama in his previous projects

Kartik Aaryan

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

Pinkvilla has learned exclusively that Kartik Aaryan has signed on for another project with Sajid Nadiadwala, following Satyaprem Ki Katha and Chandu Champion

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

Reports 

While Sajid Nadiadwala will be producing the movie, it's surprising to see Vishal Bharadwaj's name associated with the action genre

Image Credits: Taha Ahmad

The Director 

This movie marks the first time collaboration of Kartik Aaryan with Vishal Bharadwaj, known for directing acclaimed films like Haider and Omkara

Unexpected Collab

Image Credits: Taha Ahmad

The upcoming film, which is still untitled, is said to be the most ambitious project for Vishal Bharadwaj

Ambitious Project

Image: Vishal Bhardwaj's Instagram

The action-thriller is set to have a big budget of Rs. 150 Crores

Big-Budget

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

Preparations for the movie have already begun, with plans to start filming in the second half of 2024

Shooting

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and is expected to start working on the action thriller right after

The Timeline

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

Work Front 

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

After his recent projects, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of Chandu Champion in June 2024 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 during Diwali 2024

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

In addition to his current projects, Kartik Aaryan is also in discussions with Bhushan Kumar for Pati, Patni Aur Woh 2 and has a war film lined up with Karan Johar

What's More?

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here