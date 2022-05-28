Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
MAY 28, 2022
Kartik Aaryan is a total heartthrob
Hello handsome
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
The actor looks sophisticated and handsome in this semi-formal attire
Blessings
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
These little things matter and Kartik looks adorable as he takes the blessings of God
He is looking nothing less of a dream in this stunning outfit and we must say, he looks the HOTTEST in a turtle neck
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Looks like dream
He looks like a total heartthrob in this sun-kissed photo with messy hair
Sun-kissed
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Doggos are love
Here, we can’t decide who is the cutest? Kartik or his Katori. Look at the star’s smile!
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Well-toned & perfect
The actor has one of the best physiques in the B-Town and this snap is proof
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Only he can nail this splendid ethnic attire
Are you for real?
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
No one looks better in a formal suit with a bow tie than Kartik does and his fans would agree with us
Suit Up
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
That Smile
Kartik has a gorgeous smile and it makes our hearts beat faster
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
He shares a sweet bond with his family and this picture with his mother proves it
Family Man
