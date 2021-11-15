Nov 15, 2021
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan’s 2021 Journey
Author: Akshat Sundrani
Kartik Aaryan was replaced in Dharma Productions' sequel to Dostana, Dostana 2, in April 2021(Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)
Dostana 2
The specific reason was never made public, but it was reportedly due to a mutual dispute between the actor and the filmmaker (Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)
The Luka Chuppi actor was set to star alongside Katrina Kaif in Red Chillies Entertainment’s flick, Goodbye Freddie. Unfortunately, owing to a disagreement, he dropped out of the film
Goodbye Freddie(Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)
After he left the project, the actor reportedly refunded the Rs. 2 crore signing fee to the makers(Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)
Kartik is all set to hit screens with Ram Madhvani’s directorial, Dhamaka. The movie is based on the 2013 South Korean film, The Terror Live, directed by Kim Byung Woo
Dhamaka(Image- IMDb)
Kartik stated in an interview that the film pushed his boundaries as an actor. The movie releases on November 19, 2021(IMAGE- IMDb)
Kartik Aaryan will also appear in Anees Bazmee's horror-mystery, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the sequel to the 2007 film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2(IMAGe- IMDb)
The film stars Tabu, Kiara Advani and Paresh Rawal, alongside Kartik. The movie releases in March 2022(Image- IMDb)
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Benefits of applying honey on your face