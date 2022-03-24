Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 24, 2022
Heading 3
Kartik Aaryan's Goa trip
Goa vacation
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
The Dhamaka actor recently flew to Goa with his college pals for a vacation
Sunny side up
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik looked super cool donning a hat while sipping coconut water in the beach city
Kartik was accompanied by a bunch of friends. Here they are seen striking a pose for a selfie
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Fun with friends
The actor dipped in the pool along with his pals and went for some snacking during pool time
Pool time
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Here, the actor can be seen chilling beside a resort swimming pool
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Relaxing
Partying
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik appeared to be having a blast at a full-blown party with his friends
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
The actor and his friends struck a pose, donning hats, and all looked immersed in the Goan vibe
Men in hat
Video: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik shared a video in which he can be seen playing fun games on a beach with his friends
Beach games
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
The actor clicked a selfie with his furry friend and left fans awestruck
Perfect selfie
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rashmika Mandanna's lesser-known facts