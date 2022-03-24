Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 24, 2022

Kartik Aaryan's Goa trip

Goa vacation

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

The Dhamaka actor recently flew to Goa with his college pals for a vacation

Sunny side up

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik looked super cool donning a hat while sipping coconut water in the beach city

Kartik was accompanied by a bunch of friends. Here they are seen striking a pose for a selfie

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Fun with friends

The actor dipped in the pool along with his pals and went for some snacking during pool time

Pool time

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Here, the actor can be seen chilling beside a resort swimming pool

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Relaxing

Partying

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik appeared to be having a blast at a full-blown party with his friends

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

The actor and his friends struck a pose, donning hats, and all looked immersed in the Goan vibe

Men in hat

Video: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik shared a video in which he can be seen playing fun games on a beach with his friends

Beach games

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

The actor clicked a selfie with his furry friend and left fans awestruck

Perfect selfie

