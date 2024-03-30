Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 30, 2024
Kartik Aaryan’s hell-exciting lineup
Known for his charm and comic timing, Kartik Aaryan is presently on a roll
Kartik Aaryan
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
The actor was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha along with Kiara Advani
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Last Release
And now, the young star is locking some exciting projects in his upcoming slate of releases. Check it out!
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
What's Next?
Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion stars Kartik Aaryan in lead. It is a biographical drama of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Muralikant Petkar. Releasing in cinemas on June 14th, 2024
Chandu Champion
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
The actor is presently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and is set to release this Diwali in cinemas
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
The Pyar Ka Punchnama actor is also headlining Aashiqui 3 under the direction of Anurag Basu
Aashiqui 3
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Kartik Aaryan is teaming up with Karan Johar for a war action movie. Sandeep Modi will direct the untitled project. It will be released in cinemas on Aug 15, 2025
War film with KJo
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
The talented actor is also working with Hansal Mehta. The duo have announced their collaboration as Captain India, although it is yet to go on the floors
Captain India
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Vishal Bharadwaj film
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Pinkvilla recently reported that Kartik Aaryan is discussing an action movie with Vishal Bhardwaj. Sajid Nadiadwala is bankrolling it
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
As per reports, Kartik Aaryan is also discussing the sequel of the comedy-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhushan Kumar. However, it is on the nascent stage as of now
Pati Patni Aur Woh 2
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.