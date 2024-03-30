Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 30, 2024

Kartik Aaryan’s hell-exciting lineup 


Known for his charm and comic timing, Kartik Aaryan is presently on a roll 

Kartik Aaryan

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

The actor was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha along with Kiara Advani 

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

Last Release

And now, the young star is locking some exciting projects in his upcoming slate of releases. Check it out! 

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

What's Next?

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion stars Kartik Aaryan in lead. It is a biographical drama of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Muralikant Petkar. Releasing in cinemas on June 14th, 2024

Chandu Champion

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

The actor is presently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and is set to release this Diwali in cinemas 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

The Pyar Ka Punchnama actor is also headlining Aashiqui 3 under the direction of Anurag Basu 

Aashiqui 3

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is teaming up with Karan Johar for a war action movie. Sandeep Modi will direct the untitled project. It will be released in cinemas on Aug 15, 2025 

War film with KJo

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

The talented actor is also working with Hansal Mehta. The duo have announced their collaboration as Captain India, although it is yet to go on the floors 

Captain India

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

Vishal Bharadwaj film 

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

Pinkvilla recently reported that Kartik Aaryan is discussing an action movie with Vishal Bhardwaj. Sajid Nadiadwala is bankrolling it 

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

As per reports, Kartik Aaryan is also discussing the sequel of the comedy-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhushan Kumar. However, it is on the nascent stage as of now 

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here