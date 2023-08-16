Heading 3

Kartik Aaryan's lineup is hell exciting

Kartik Aaryan is one of the leading stars of Hindi film industry. He is popular for his comic timing, quirkiness, and monologues 

Kartik Aaryan

The new heartthrob debuted in Bollywood with the 2011 released film, Pyar Ka Punchnama

Debut

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety turned out to be the breakthrough film for Kartik Aaryan 's career. It was his first 100 Crore grosser

Breakthrough

Kartik Aaryan's last release was Satyaprem Ki Katha. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic drama won critical acclaim. Check out his upcoming line-up

Last Release

Chandu Champion, a sports-drama, is reportedly based on the life of Paralympic champion, Muralikant Petkar. The Kabir Khan directorial is set to release on 14 June, 2024

Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan is headlining the third installment of the Aashiqui franchise. To be directed by Anurag Basu, the film is yet to go on floors

 Aashiqui 3

Another exciting project for Kartik Aaryan is Captain India. The film will mark his first collaboration with ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta

Captain India

After the sensational success of Bhool bhulaiyaa 2, the actor is reuniting with Anees Bazmee for the third installment of the horror comedy. The film is slated for a release on Diwali 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

In a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan mentioned that he won’t be part of any remake further. He learnt this from the debacle of Shehzada, the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

No Remake Policy

Moreover, the actor was likely to replace Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3. After fans protested on social media, Kartik had to back off from the project

Hera Pheri 3 Connection

