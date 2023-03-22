Heading 3

Sakshi Malu

Entertainment 

MAR 22, 2023

Kartik Aryan's Journey To Bollywood 

Coming from Gwalior, Kartik came to Mumbai to pursue his passion for acting without any support. Fun Fact- he also kept his family unaware 

Source: Kartik Aryan's Instagram

Humble beginnings

Source: Kartik Aryan's Instagram

The actor shared a pg room with 12 members in Mumbai and traveled all the way in metros to give auditions. He got his deserved recognition after sledging himself for 6-7 years in the industry

Struggling days

Success is never overnight! The actor however, rose to instant popularity and deserved recognition after his outstanding performance in Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety

Source : Kartik Aryan's Instagram

Instant Fame

Kartik's love for his mom is something which melts everyone. Kartik takes inspiration from his mom for she survived her cancer battle while the actor was in his struggling days. He surely has made his parents proud 

Source: Kartik Aryan's Instagram

Mumma's Boy

Source: Kartik Aryan's Instagram 

Mega Hits

When most of the Bollywood  movies were quite struggling, here comes Kartik Aryan making his mark giving back to back blockbuster movies 

The actor has bagged several awards for his outstanding performance. Here's him winning his first zee award for best actor : Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Source: Kartik Aryan's Instagram

Awards and recognition

Whether it's Imtiaz Ali or Mahesh Bhatt, Kartik has earned his position by working with A-list directors

Source: Kartik Aryan's Instagram

Working with 

The actor recently made his debut on the legendary TV show Aap ki Adalat by Rajat Sharma

Source: Kartik Aryan's Instagram 

Aap ki Adalat

The actor is reported to charge the highest fee of Rs 20 crores among his contemporaries for a 10 day movie project named 'Dhamaka'. The movie earned the quite deserved recognition 

Source: Kartik Aryan's Instagram

Highest fee earner

Kartik Aryan's love for dogs is clearly visible in this pic with his cute baby dog Katori

Source Kartik Aryan's Instagram 

Love for animals

From having no money for portfolio to now becoming the most loved superstar of the younger generation, Kartik Aryan's Journey is quite inspiring 

Source Kartik Aryan's Instagram 

Rags to Riches

