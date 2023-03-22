MAR 22, 2023
Kartik Aryan's Journey To Bollywood
Coming from Gwalior, Kartik came to Mumbai to pursue his passion for acting without any support. Fun Fact- he also kept his family unaware
Source: Kartik Aryan's Instagram
Humble beginnings
Source: Kartik Aryan's Instagram
The actor shared a pg room with 12 members in Mumbai and traveled all the way in metros to give auditions. He got his deserved recognition after sledging himself for 6-7 years in the industry
Struggling days
Success is never overnight! The actor however, rose to instant popularity and deserved recognition after his outstanding performance in Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety
Source : Kartik Aryan's Instagram
Instant Fame
Kartik's love for his mom is something which melts everyone. Kartik takes inspiration from his mom for she survived her cancer battle while the actor was in his struggling days. He surely has made his parents proud
Source: Kartik Aryan's Instagram
Mumma's Boy
Source: Kartik Aryan's Instagram
Mega Hits
When most of the Bollywood movies were quite struggling, here comes Kartik Aryan making his mark giving back to back blockbuster movies
The actor has bagged several awards for his outstanding performance. Here's him winning his first zee award for best actor : Bhool Bhulaiya 2
Source: Kartik Aryan's Instagram
Awards and recognition
Whether it's Imtiaz Ali or Mahesh Bhatt, Kartik has earned his position by working with A-list directors
Source: Kartik Aryan's Instagram
Working with
The actor recently made his debut on the legendary TV show Aap ki Adalat by Rajat Sharma
Source: Kartik Aryan's Instagram
Aap ki Adalat
The actor is reported to charge the highest fee of Rs 20 crores among his contemporaries for a 10 day movie project named 'Dhamaka'. The movie earned the quite deserved recognition
Source: Kartik Aryan's Instagram
Highest fee earner
Kartik Aryan's love for dogs is clearly visible in this pic with his cute baby dog Katori
Source Kartik Aryan's Instagram
Love for animals
From having no money for portfolio to now becoming the most loved superstar of the younger generation, Kartik Aryan's Journey is quite inspiring
Source Kartik Aryan's Instagram
Rags to Riches
