Kartik to Disha: Celebrity dog parents
JULY 03, 2022
Image: Katori Aaryan Instagram
Kartik was seen posing happily with his pet pooch Katori in this cute pic
Kartik Aaryan
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani is all smiles as she poses with her pets Bella and Goku
Disha Patani
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya shared a quick selfie with her doggo. Don’t miss her pout in the pic
Athiya Shetty
Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Farhan looked at peace as he hugged his furry friend
Farhan Akhtar
Image: Diana Chopra Jonas Instagram
Priyanka was seen holding Diana in her arms as the latter slept peacefully in this adorable selfie
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
This video of Akshay playing with his dog will definitely leave you with a smile
Akshay Kumar
Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha is head over heels in love with her pet dog Shyloh and often shares cute videos and pics with the bundle of joy
Shraddha Kapoor
Video: Randeep Hooda Instagram
Randeep was seen playing with his little friend in this cute video and it will make you go aww
Randeep Hooda
Malaika has found a forever companion in her furry angel Casper
Malaika Arora
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The young actress shared a perfect click with her pet pooch and it’s all about unconditional love
Khushi Kapoor
