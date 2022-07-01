Heading 3

Kartik to Disha: Celebrity dog parents

Ranpreet Kaur

JULY 03, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Katori Aaryan Instagram

Kartik was seen posing happily with his pet pooch Katori in this cute pic

Kartik Aaryan

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani is all smiles as she poses with her pets Bella and Goku

Disha Patani

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya shared a quick selfie with her doggo. Don’t miss her pout in the pic

Athiya Shetty

Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan looked at peace as he hugged his furry friend

Farhan Akhtar

Image: Diana Chopra Jonas Instagram

Priyanka was seen holding Diana in her arms as the latter slept peacefully in this adorable selfie

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

This video of Akshay playing with his dog will definitely leave you with a smile

Akshay Kumar

Video: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha is head over heels in love with her pet dog Shyloh and often shares cute videos and pics with the bundle of joy

Shraddha Kapoor

Video: Randeep Hooda Instagram

Randeep was seen playing with his little friend in this cute video and it will make you go aww

Randeep Hooda

Malaika has found a forever companion in her furry angel Casper

Malaika Arora

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The young actress shared a perfect click with her pet pooch and it’s all about unconditional love

Khushi Kapoor

