Entertainment
Priyakshi Sharma
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 21, 2022
Heading 3
Kartik & Kiara promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
|
Nothing like black
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kiara goes the ethnic way as she clads a black and white saree, keeping her hair styled in a sleek bun. Kartik looked quite the gentleman himself in a black suit
In blues and pinks
Video: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
The actors went to Vadodara, Gujarat to promote their film. While Kiara wore a pink saree, Kartik was seen in a chic baggy blue shirt
Kartik rocks the printed shirt trend like a pro. His quirky shades elevate his style quotient even further
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Printed shirts, suave shades
While Kiara dons a stunning pink and red organza saree, Kartik experiments with colours as he wears a brown jacket on top of a light blue and white shirt
Graceful in organza saree
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Rocking thigh-high slits
Another day of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions and another fashionable look by Reet aka Kiara. The actress wears a strapless yellow thigh-high slit dress with a low messy bun
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Love boho fashion? Take cues from Kiara Advani as she styles a green crop top with printed palazzo pants. She also adorns a bandanna
Going boho
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara and Kartik play with contrasting colours. While the actress looks striking in a strapless white dress, Kartik opts for black-hued casuals. He layered up with a brown jacket
Playing with contrast
Image: Pinkvilla
Love for Indo-Western
While promoting the film in Ahmedabad, Kiara wore a pretty Indo-Western green outfit with embroidered blouse and palazzo pants. Kartik’s sneakers steal the spotlight of his look
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara looked extremely adorable in this pink co-ord set. Kartik looks dapper as he donned a baggy white sweatshirt with distressed denim pants
Co-ords and sweatshirts
Image: Pinkvilla
They looked absolutely captivating as they donned neutral toned outfits. While Kiara wore a beige co-ord set, Kartik was seen in a white tee-shirt, denim pants and black jacket
Slaying in neutral colours
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Cannes 2022 Looks Aishwarya to Deepika