MAY 21, 2022

Kartik & Kiara promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Nothing like black

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kiara goes the ethnic way as she clads a black and white saree, keeping her hair styled in a sleek bun. Kartik looked quite the gentleman himself in a black suit

In blues and pinks

Video: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

The actors went to Vadodara, Gujarat to promote their film. While Kiara wore a pink saree, Kartik was seen in a chic baggy blue shirt

Kartik rocks the printed shirt trend like a pro. His quirky shades elevate his style quotient even further

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Printed shirts, suave shades

While Kiara dons a stunning pink and red organza saree, Kartik experiments with colours as he wears a brown jacket on top of a light blue and white shirt

Graceful in organza saree

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Rocking thigh-high slits

Another day of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions and another fashionable look by Reet aka Kiara. The actress wears a strapless yellow thigh-high slit dress with a low messy bun

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Love boho fashion? Take cues from Kiara Advani as she styles a green crop top with printed palazzo pants. She also adorns a bandanna

Going boho

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara and Kartik play with contrasting colours. While the actress looks striking in a strapless white dress, Kartik opts for black-hued casuals. He layered up with a brown jacket

Playing with contrast

Image: Pinkvilla

Love for Indo-Western

While promoting the film in Ahmedabad, Kiara wore a pretty Indo-Western green outfit with embroidered blouse and palazzo pants. Kartik’s sneakers steal the spotlight of his look

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara looked extremely adorable in this pink co-ord set. Kartik looks dapper as he donned a baggy white sweatshirt with distressed denim pants

Co-ords and sweatshirts

Image: Pinkvilla

They looked absolutely captivating as they donned neutral toned outfits. While Kiara wore a beige co-ord set, Kartik was seen in a white tee-shirt, denim pants and black jacket

Slaying in neutral colours

