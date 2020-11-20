Kartik to SSR: 5 Men Sara Ali Khan dated

Sara Ali Khan's love life has always created a huge buzz
Before making her debut in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan was dating Veer Pahariya
The duo parted ways due to unknown reasons
Sara Ali Khan was reportedly in a relationship with Kartik Aaryan
The duo starred together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal
Though they never confirmed dating each other, their social media PDA grabbed many eyeballs
Sara Ali Khan also apparently dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Sara starred opposite Sushant in her debut film Kedarnath
In an Instagram post, SSR's friend Samuel Haokip revealed Sara and Sushant were in love and also were inseparable
He further added that Sara broke up with him following the box office debacle of SSR's 2019 release Sonchiriya
In the past, Sara was also rumoured to be dating Anil Kapoor's son, Harshvardhan Kapoor
The Love Aaj Kal actress was also linked to Ishaan Khatter