Kartik to SSR: 5 Men Sara Ali Khan dated

November 20,2020

Sara Ali Khan's love life has always created a huge buzz

Before making her debut in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan was dating Veer Pahariya

The duo parted ways due to unknown reasons

Sara Ali Khan was reportedly in a relationship with Kartik Aaryan

The duo starred together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal

Though they never confirmed dating each other, their social media PDA grabbed many eyeballs

Sara Ali Khan also apparently dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara starred opposite Sushant in her debut film Kedarnath

In an Instagram post, SSR's friend Samuel Haokip revealed Sara and Sushant were in love and also were inseparable

He further added that Sara broke up with him following the box office debacle of SSR's 2019 release Sonchiriya

In the past, Sara was also rumoured to be dating Anil Kapoor's son, Harshvardhan Kapoor

The Love Aaj Kal actress was also linked to Ishaan Khatter

