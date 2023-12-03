Katrina-Alia: Actresses and their debut 

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon debuted with Heropanti in 2014. It also marked the debut of Tiger Shroff in Bollywood. However, before facing camera in Heropanti, she has done a Telugu film, Nenokkadine
Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Alia Bhatt debuted through Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. She has now become one of the finest actresses of Bollywood
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Kiara Advani made her entry into Bollywood with Fugly in 2014. She is presently one of the top choices for the big films
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Kareena Kapoor's debut film was Refugee in 2000. She was last seen in Jaane Jaan on Netflix and soon heading for The Buckingham Murders and Singham Again
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
Katrina Kaif faced the camera for the first time in 2003 released film Boom. However, it didn't give her any recognition. Later, she got her first successful flick with Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya? starring alongside Salman Khan
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Deepika Padukone was first seen in a music video. Later, she did a Telugu movie titled Aishwarya in 2006. However, it went unnoticed. Later, she made her acting debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om in 2007
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
PeeCee faced the camera for the first time in a Tamil film, Thamizhan. Later, she made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy. She is presently a global star
Image: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh predominantly comes from the South Indian film industry. Her screen debut was Gilli in 2009. Later, she made her Bollywood debut with Yaariyaan in 2013
Image: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram
Ileana D'Cruz has been part of many South films. Her screen debut was Devadasu released in 2006. Later, she made her Bollywood debut with Barfi! in 2012
Image: Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram
Aishwarya Rai first faced the camera in 1997 under the direction of Mani Ratnam in Iruvar. Later, she did her first Bollywood film, Aur Pyar Ho Gaya