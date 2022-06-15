Heading 3

Katrina to Alia: Stars in green outfits

Anjali Sinha

JUNE 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Raazi actor looks gorgeous in a green saree with jhumkas and gajra

Alia Bhatt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The star looks pretty in a green floral saree. She added statement earrings to complete her look

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looks like a total babe in a green bodycon mini dress. She kept her makeup minimal to let her dress do the talking

Ananya Panday

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The JuggJugg Jeeyo actress pulls off a sheer green gown with sass

Kiara Advani

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looks cute in a green and white checkered dress

Katrina Kaif

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The polka dot trend looks snazzy and our star Deepika approves of it

Deepika Padukone

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She makes a bold statement in a green co-ord set featuring a shirt and shorts

Tara Sutaria

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The star kid makes heads turn in a green cami bodycon dress that perfectly accentuates her curves

Shanaya Kapoor

Modern-day ‘Desi Girl’ Sara never fails to impress us with her ethnic dresses and this green ensemble is an example of it

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The diva looks stylish and chic in a green co-ord that she styled with accessories

Kriti Sanon

