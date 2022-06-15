Heading 3
Katrina to Alia: Stars in green outfits
Anjali Sinha
JUNE 15, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Raazi actor looks gorgeous in a green saree with jhumkas and gajra
Alia Bhatt
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The star looks pretty in a green floral saree. She added statement earrings to complete her look
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looks like a total babe in a green bodycon mini dress. She kept her makeup minimal to let her dress do the talking
Ananya Panday
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The JuggJugg Jeeyo actress pulls off a sheer green gown with sass
Kiara Advani
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looks cute in a green and white checkered dress
Katrina Kaif
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The polka dot trend looks snazzy and our star Deepika approves of it
Deepika Padukone
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She makes a bold statement in a green co-ord set featuring a shirt and shorts
Tara Sutaria
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The star kid makes heads turn in a green cami bodycon dress that perfectly accentuates her curves
Shanaya Kapoor
Modern-day ‘Desi Girl’ Sara never fails to impress us with her ethnic dresses and this green ensemble is an example of it
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The diva looks stylish and chic in a green co-ord that she styled with accessories
Kriti Sanon
