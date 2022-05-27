ENTERTAINMENT
Saloni Arora
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 27, 2022
Heading 3
Katrina to Hrithik; Best on-screen Jodis
Kajol & Shah Rukh Khan
Image: IMDb
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the most iconic Bollywood Jodi. Inspired by them, many still hope to find love of their lives in a train or mustard field
Aishwarya Rai & Hrithik Roshan
The two actors impressed the audience by showcasing their royal chemistry in Jodhaa Akhbar
Image: IMDb
Genelia D'Souza & Imran Khan
Image: IMDb
Genelia and Imran made us believe that ‘pyaar dosti hai’. Although they have done only one movie together, their performance still remains in our hearts
Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi
The couple also celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as newlyweds this year. The Uri actor captioned this photo, “With you, everyday is a day of love.”
Image: IMDb
They are the coolest duo in Bollywood. Zinta and Khan have also given some hits including Kal Ho Na Ho and Kya Kehna
Preity Zinta & Saif Ali Khan
Image: IMDb
Popularly known as Bunty and Babli, Abhishek and Rani together brought magic on screen
Abhishek Bachchan-Rani Mukerji
Image: IMDb
Their intense performance in films makes them one of the best on-screen Jodi in Bollywood
Katrina Kaif & Hrithik Roshan
Image: IMDb
Alia and Ranveer’s energetic performance sets them apart from the rest of the on-screen couples
Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh
Image: IMDb
Genelia and Riteish are among the most adorable duos. Perhaps the fact that they are a couple in real life reflects on screen
Genelia D'Souza & Riteish Deshmukh
Image: IMDb
Be it on-screen or off-screen, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly the first couples one can think of in Bollywood
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh
Image: IMDb
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kartik & Kiara promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2