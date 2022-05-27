ENTERTAINMENT

Saloni Arora

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 27, 2022

Heading 3

Katrina to Hrithik; Best on-screen Jodis

Kajol & Shah Rukh Khan

Image: IMDb

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the most iconic Bollywood Jodi. Inspired by them, many still hope to find love of their lives in a train or mustard field

Aishwarya Rai & Hrithik Roshan

The two actors impressed the audience by showcasing their royal chemistry in Jodhaa Akhbar

Image: IMDb

Genelia D'Souza & Imran Khan

Image: IMDb

Genelia and Imran made us believe that ‘pyaar dosti hai’. Although they have done only one movie together, their performance still remains in our hearts

Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi

The couple also celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as newlyweds this year. The Uri actor captioned this photo, “With you, everyday is a day of love.”

Image: IMDb

They are the coolest duo in Bollywood. Zinta and Khan have also given some hits including Kal Ho Na Ho and Kya Kehna

Preity Zinta & Saif Ali Khan

Image: IMDb

Popularly known as Bunty and Babli, Abhishek and Rani together brought magic on screen

Abhishek Bachchan-Rani Mukerji

Image: IMDb

Their intense performance in films makes them one of the best on-screen Jodi in Bollywood

Katrina Kaif & Hrithik Roshan 

Image: IMDb

Alia and Ranveer’s energetic performance sets them apart from the rest of the on-screen couples

Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh

Image: IMDb

Genelia and Riteish are among the most adorable duos. Perhaps the fact that they are a couple in real life reflects on screen

Genelia D'Souza & Riteish Deshmukh

Image: IMDb

Be it on-screen or off-screen, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly the first couples one can think of in Bollywood

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Image: IMDb

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kartik & Kiara promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Click Here