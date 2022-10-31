Heading 3

Katrina Kaif: 10 things you didn’t know

Lubna Khan

OCT 31, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina’s love for pudding

Being half English, Katrina has grown up eating traditional British food with Yorkshire pudding being her favourite.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Starting young

Before making her acting debut in 2003, Katrina started out as a model at the age of 14.

Image: The House Of Pixels

Such a doll

Katrina has the bragging rights to be the first Indian actress to have a Barbie made after her.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina’s fear

Katrina has revealed that she has a fear of the dark.

Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Music aficionado

The actress is fond of music with Muse, Radiohead, and Coldplay being her favourite bands.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

What's in a name

Her official last name is ‘Turquotte’; however, she adopted ‘Kaif’ to make it easier for Indian audiences to remember.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Checkmate

Did you know Katrina is also a good chess player?

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina’s nickname

The actress once revealed that she isn’t fond of her nickname ‘Kat’ and isn’t a fan of people using it.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

An Icon

She is one of the few Bollywood actresses to have her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds in London.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Celebrity crushes

Katrina's celebrity crushes include superstars Tom Cruise and Johnny Depp.

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here