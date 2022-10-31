Heading 3
Katrina Kaif: 10 things you didn’t know
Lubna Khan
OCT 31, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina’s love for pudding
Being half English, Katrina has grown up eating traditional British food with Yorkshire pudding being her favourite.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Starting young
Before making her acting debut in 2003, Katrina started out as a model at the age of 14.
Image: The House Of Pixels
Such a doll
Katrina has the bragging rights to be the first Indian actress to have a Barbie made after her.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina’s fear
Katrina has revealed that she has a fear of the dark.
Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Music aficionado
The actress is fond of music with Muse, Radiohead, and Coldplay being her favourite bands.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
What's in a name
Her official last name is ‘Turquotte’; however, she adopted ‘Kaif’ to make it easier for Indian audiences to remember.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Checkmate
Did you know Katrina is also a good chess player?
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina’s nickname
The actress once revealed that she isn’t fond of her nickname ‘Kat’ and isn’t a fan of people using it.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
An Icon
She is one of the few Bollywood actresses to have her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds in London.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Celebrity crushes
Katrina's celebrity crushes include superstars Tom Cruise and Johnny Depp.