Anjali Sinha
MAY 08, 2022
Katrina Kaif & her love for pastels
Pretty in pink
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina opted for this gorgeous pastel saree and looked stylish
Slay in blue
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress grabbed the attention in this pastel blue saree as she followed the mantra of 'less is more'
She looks like a free bird in this purple co-ord set
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
I 'Purple' You
Kaif wore this pastel color cami crop top with denim shorts and gave girl-next-door vibe
Back to basics
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Pinch me pink
She looks lovely in this bodycon dress with a single cape sleeve. She kept her makeup neutral and her hair open
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She exudes charm in this voguish floral saree. The highlight of this look is the matching belt
The floral affair
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
This pastel blue lehenga is perfect for a wedding season and the actress donned it with grace
Blue-tiful
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Every shade of blue
This tie-dye modern-day lehenga is so appealing and we love how Katrina has aced it with perfection
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress looks captivating in this lovely yellow co-ord set. The simple yet chic outfit is so cool to wear
Say hello with yellow
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
This gym wear look is fashionable and comfortable. We love how Kat added a pinch of color with this pastel blue crop top
Fitness freak
