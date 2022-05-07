Entertainment

Katrina Kaif & her love for pastels

Pretty in pink

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina opted for this gorgeous pastel saree and looked stylish

Slay in blue

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress grabbed the attention in this pastel blue saree as she followed the mantra of 'less is more'

She looks like a free bird in this purple co-ord set

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

I 'Purple' You

Kaif wore this pastel color cami crop top with denim shorts and gave girl-next-door vibe

Back to basics

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Pinch me pink

She looks lovely in this bodycon dress with a single cape sleeve. She kept her makeup neutral and her hair open

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She exudes charm in this voguish floral saree. The highlight of this look is the matching belt

The floral affair

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

This pastel blue lehenga is perfect for a wedding season and the actress donned it with grace

Blue-tiful

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Every shade of blue

This tie-dye modern-day lehenga is so appealing and we love how Katrina has aced it with perfection

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress looks captivating in this lovely yellow co-ord set. The simple yet chic outfit is so cool to wear

Say hello with yellow

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

This gym wear look is fashionable and comfortable. We love how Kat added a pinch of color with this pastel blue crop top

Fitness freak

