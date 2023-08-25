pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
August 25, 2023
Katrina Kaif in pretty floral outfits
Stunning
Katrina Kaif is the prettiest bride in her all-floral vintage-inspired floral saree
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Radiant
She looked radiant in a bright red and yellow floral print skirt paired with a red full-sleeve blouse and a matching dupatta
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Minimalistic
She is draped to perfection in this sheer rust-orange saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Breezy Choices
Her breezy light pink lehenga adorned with pink and peach floral prints is what spring sartorial dreams are made of
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Wedding Style
The Phone Bhoot actress exudes charm in a romantic blue lehenga adorned with floral prints
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Black Florals
Katina looks stunning in a black summer lehenga replete with floral motifs
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Simple Florals
She keeps things simple in a floral-print cardigan
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Boss Babe
She turns up the fashion quotient in a floral power suit
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
She looks beautiful in a white dress with bright, multicolour floral prints on it
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Floral Dream
She loves a snazzy floral co-ord set and this one is proof
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Floral Co-ords
