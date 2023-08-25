Heading 3

August 25, 2023

Katrina Kaif in pretty floral outfits 

Stunning

Katrina Kaif is the prettiest bride in her all-floral vintage-inspired floral saree 

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Radiant 

She looked radiant in a bright red and yellow floral print skirt paired with a red full-sleeve blouse and a matching dupatta

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Minimalistic

She is draped to perfection in this sheer rust-orange saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Breezy Choices

Her breezy light pink lehenga adorned with pink and peach floral prints is what spring sartorial dreams are made of

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Wedding Style

The Phone Bhoot actress exudes charm in a romantic blue lehenga adorned with floral prints 

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Black Florals

Katina looks stunning in a black summer lehenga replete with floral motifs

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Simple Florals

She keeps things simple in a floral-print cardigan 

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Boss Babe

She turns up the fashion quotient in a floral power suit

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

She looks beautiful in a white dress with bright, multicolour floral prints on it

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Floral Dream

She loves a snazzy floral co-ord set and this one is proof

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Floral Co-ords

