Katrina Kaif’s infectious smile
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina smiles the widest when with the love of her life Vicky Kaushal. The duo looks too cute together
With hubby Vicky Kaushal
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina loves her mom too much and is her best friend. Here is the picture she shared on Mother’s Day this year
With mommy
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Who doesn’t love weekends? Well, Katrina loves weekends too! Look at her carefree smile!
Weekend-ing
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif is a sucker of beach vacations and is a water baby. Here is a pic from one of her trips where she could be seen enjoying her holidays
Vacay vibes
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
There is no place better than home! For Katrina, her happy place is her cosy home, and she feels the most comfortable at home
Home sweet home
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looks so pretty and fresh as she flaunts her beautiful smile. The floral print suits her well
Flowery vibes
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina and Vicky’s wedding was a cause of celebration for all of us. It was an event filled with lots of love and laughter
Wedding shenanigans
Katrina is a nature lover. She feels at peace when in nature. Here is a pic of her enjoying in a park with a beautiful smile on her face
Nature lover
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
We cannot keep our eyes off Kat's infectious smile and also the gorgeous lavender dress
Lavender supremacy
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina is a globe trotter and she loves to travel. Her wanderlust soul is the happiest when travelling and exploring new countries
Russia diaries
