Katrina Kaif’s infectious smile

Sampriti Dutta

JULY 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina smiles the widest when with the love of her life Vicky Kaushal. The duo looks too cute together

With hubby Vicky Kaushal

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina loves her mom too much and is her best friend. Here is the picture she shared on Mother’s Day this year

With mommy

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Who doesn’t love weekends? Well, Katrina loves weekends too! Look at her carefree smile!

Weekend-ing

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif is a sucker of beach vacations and is a water baby. Here is a pic from one of her trips where she could be seen enjoying her holidays

Vacay vibes

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

There is no place better than home! For Katrina, her happy place is her cosy home, and she feels the most comfortable at home

Home sweet home

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looks so pretty and fresh as she flaunts her beautiful smile. The floral print suits her well

Flowery vibes

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina and Vicky’s wedding was a cause of celebration for all of us. It was an event filled with lots of love and laughter

Wedding shenanigans

Katrina is a nature lover. She feels at peace when in nature. Here is a pic of her enjoying in a park with a beautiful smile on her face

Nature lover

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

We cannot keep our eyes off Kat's infectious smile and also the gorgeous lavender dress

Lavender supremacy

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina is a globe trotter and she loves to travel. Her wanderlust soul is the happiest when travelling and exploring new countries

Russia diaries

THANKS FOR READING
