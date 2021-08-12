Katrina Kaif’s journey through Bollywood : Birthday Special
august 12, 2021
Kat started in Bollywood with a heist movie, Boom which was a commercial and critical failure, but that didn’t discourage her
Besides acting Katrina also modelled for brands and endorsements. She appeared in her first Kingfisher calendar after working the ramp at India Fashion Week in 2003
She has also starred in south Indian movies. Her Telugu film Malliswari received positive reviews and Kat received the highest salary for a south Indian actress at the time
In ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ she acted alongside Salman Khan and considers it her first real step in Bollywood. She received the Stardust Award for Breakthrough Performance – Female for her performance in the movie
Katrina had her major breakthrough in 2007 when she appeared in four superhit movies. She worked in Namastey London, Apne, Partner and Welcome. Her movie Welcome became the second grossing Bollywood film of the year
Her next films were Race and Singh is Kinng. The latter was a box office hit, but Katrina received criticism for her acting
She worked in the movie ‘New York’, a terrorism drama in 2009 for which she was highly praised and gained a lot of fame and fans. The movie brought her her first Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actress
Her next movies, Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahaani and Rajneeti, both alongside Ranbir Kapoor earned her tremendous appreciation and positive reviews
She won a million hearts for her item number Sheila Ki Jawaani in Tees Maar Khan, even though the film was a flop. She became known for her amazing item numbers. Her song Chikni Chameli was a super duper hit
She earned massive success for her work in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, especially for her stunts as well as her chemistry with Salman
She worked with many talented actors in her next few movies like Jab Tak hai Jaan, Fitoor, Baar Baar dekho, Zero and Jagga Jasoos
Her upcoming movies are Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot which are drama and comedy movies and definitely her forte