Sampriti

APR 26, 2022

Katrina Kaif’s pastel looks

Tie and Dye

Credit: Pinkvilla

Tie and dye is the greatest trend right now! Mix it up with pastel colours and you will look like a dream on your day out

Pink Dress

Credit: Pinkvilla

Katrina Kaif absolutely took our breath away with this dress. The corset detailing makes it bold and sexy and Kat’s beautiful smile only enhances the look

You can never go wrong with white. And if you ever need inspiration on how to style fifty shades of white, this look by Katrina should be your go-to!

Credit: Pinkvilla

White on white

Talking about fifty shades, how about fifty shades of blue? Sounds like a dream. Kat styled a pastel blue top with blue jeans here and absolutely rocked the look

Blue dream

Credit: Pinkvilla

This edgy look of Katrina’s is one of our favourites. She styled a pastel blue kurti with a belt and jeans and looked like an absolutely goddess

Credit: Pinkvilla

Indo-Western look

Credit: Pinkvilla

When you want to look amazing and don’t want to put much effort at the same time, the best thing to do is to slide on a sundress. Kat looked stunning in this yellow sundress

Sundress

Credit: Pinkvilla

All the coffee lovers - assemble! Coffee tastes great, smells great and you know what, it looks great too. Kat turned heads when she wore this coffee brown jumpsuit

A kiss of coffee

Credit: Pinkvilla

The love story between red and pink is so great that you can never go wrong with these colours. Katrina looks like a pretty bundle of roses in this dress

A mix of red and pink

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

For a beach vacation, pastel colours are your best friend. In this beautiful pastel green tee, Katrina looks beach-ready

Tropical green

Credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram

This colour is one of the beautiful colours and when you wear it, you shine the brightest in any room. Katrina’s this laidback look is perfect for a picnic

Lavender

