APR 26, 2022
Katrina Kaif’s pastel looks
Tie and Dye
Credit: Pinkvilla
Tie and dye is the greatest trend right now! Mix it up with pastel colours and you will look like a dream on your day out
Pink Dress
Credit: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif absolutely took our breath away with this dress. The corset detailing makes it bold and sexy and Kat’s beautiful smile only enhances the look
You can never go wrong with white. And if you ever need inspiration on how to style fifty shades of white, this look by Katrina should be your go-to!
Credit: Pinkvilla
White on white
Talking about fifty shades, how about fifty shades of blue? Sounds like a dream. Kat styled a pastel blue top with blue jeans here and absolutely rocked the look
Blue dream
Credit: Pinkvilla
This edgy look of Katrina’s is one of our favourites. She styled a pastel blue kurti with a belt and jeans and looked like an absolutely goddess
Credit: Pinkvilla
Indo-Western look
Credit: Pinkvilla
When you want to look amazing and don’t want to put much effort at the same time, the best thing to do is to slide on a sundress. Kat looked stunning in this yellow sundress
Sundress
Credit: Pinkvilla
All the coffee lovers - assemble! Coffee tastes great, smells great and you know what, it looks great too. Kat turned heads when she wore this coffee brown jumpsuit
A kiss of coffee
Credit: Pinkvilla
The love story between red and pink is so great that you can never go wrong with these colours. Katrina looks like a pretty bundle of roses in this dress
A mix of red and pink
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
For a beach vacation, pastel colours are your best friend. In this beautiful pastel green tee, Katrina looks beach-ready
Tropical green
Credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram
This colour is one of the beautiful colours and when you wear it, you shine the brightest in any room. Katrina’s this laidback look is perfect for a picnic
Lavender
