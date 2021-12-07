Katrina Kaif’s relationship timeline
Debut
Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the drama Boom, which was a box office disaster
Post-debut
In 2005, she co-starred in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya with Salman Khan, and her career took off
Bond with Salman Khan
They were rumoured to be dating after appearing together on screen
Relationship
They reportedly dated for nearly seven years before parting ways
Bond with Sidhartha Mallya
Katrina was linked to Vijay Mallya's son, Sidhartha Mallya, following her alleged separation with Salman
Public appearance
Katrina and Sidhartha were often seen together in IPL matches, although their affair was apparently short-lived
The actress was then in a serious relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, which she confirmed
Bond with Ranbir Kapoor
Dating phase
The couple dated for a long time, and there were rumours that they would soon marry but they split up
Bond with Vicky Kaushal
The actress is presently dating the Sardar Uddham actor, although they haven't confirmed their relationship
Marriage slated
The duo are making headlines as they are all set to tie the knot on December 9th in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan
