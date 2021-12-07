Katrina Kaif’s relationship timeline

Debut

Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the drama Boom, which was a box office disaster

Post-debut

In 2005, she co-starred in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya with Salman Khan, and her career took off

Bond with Salman Khan

They were rumoured to be dating after appearing together on screen

Relationship

They reportedly dated for nearly seven years before parting ways

Bond with Sidhartha Mallya

Katrina was linked to Vijay Mallya's son, Sidhartha Mallya, following her alleged separation with Salman

Public appearance

Katrina and Sidhartha were often seen together in IPL matches, although their affair was apparently short-lived

The actress was then in a serious relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, which she confirmed

Bond with Ranbir Kapoor

Dating phase

The couple dated for a long time, and there were rumours that they would soon marry but they split up

Bond with Vicky Kaushal

The actress is presently dating the Sardar Uddham actor, although they haven't confirmed their relationship

Marriage slated

The duo are making headlines as they are all set to tie the knot on December 9th in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan

