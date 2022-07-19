Heading 3

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal in Maldives

JULY 19, 2022

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

This beautiful pic had Katrina posing by the beachside on her birthday and it is difficult to take her eyes off her beauty

Beach beauty

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky and Katrina shared a beautiful moment of love on the yacht as they twinned in white

The moment of love

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Sunny Kaushal was seen striking a perfect pose with Katrina Kaif and her girl gang at the beachside. A cute photo bomber devar, isn’t it

Sunny strikes a perfect pose

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The birthday girl made sure to have some fun with her girls as they enjoyed a yacht ride. It was evident that white was the colour of the day

Katrina with her girls

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky and Sunny were seen enjoying some pool time with their boy gang in the Maldives

Pool posers

Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Vicky, Katrina and their friends were seen sliding their way into the pool and it will make you nostalgic about your childhood days

Sliding into the pool

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Sharvari and Katrina were all smiles as the ladies posed together for the camera by the beachside

Sharvari has got Katrina’s back

Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

The power couple was seen enjoying their time in the tropical paradise and this group selfie is proof

But first, let’s take a Group Selfie

Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram

Can we get enough of this candid pic of this cute devar-bhabhi duo

Sheer happiness

Video: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

This video had Vicky-Katrina and their gang enjoying zip-lining in Maldives

Another adventure

