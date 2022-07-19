Heading 3
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal in Maldives
Pinkvilla Desk
JULY 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
This beautiful pic had Katrina posing by the beachside on her birthday and it is difficult to take her eyes off her beauty
Beach beauty
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky and Katrina shared a beautiful moment of love on the yacht as they twinned in white
The moment of love
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Sunny Kaushal was seen striking a perfect pose with Katrina Kaif and her girl gang at the beachside. A cute photo bomber devar, isn’t it
Sunny strikes a perfect pose
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The birthday girl made sure to have some fun with her girls as they enjoyed a yacht ride. It was evident that white was the colour of the day
Katrina with her girls
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky and Sunny were seen enjoying some pool time with their boy gang in the Maldives
Pool posers
Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Vicky, Katrina and their friends were seen sliding their way into the pool and it will make you nostalgic about your childhood days
Sliding into the pool
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Sharvari and Katrina were all smiles as the ladies posed together for the camera by the beachside
Sharvari has got Katrina’s back
Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram
The power couple was seen enjoying their time in the tropical paradise and this group selfie is proof
But first, let’s take a Group Selfie
Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram
Can we get enough of this candid pic of this cute devar-bhabhi duo
Sheer happiness
Video: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
This video had Vicky-Katrina and their gang enjoying zip-lining in Maldives
Another adventure
