Anjali Sinha

MAY 06, 2022

Heading 3

Katrina Kaif's beachwear collection

Blue babe

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

This blue bikini top and the printed bottom worn by Katrina take the style quotient to the next level

Beauty in black

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress picked this black monokini for one of her outings and completed her look with a giant hat

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress wore this stylish colour block bikini. The sheer white shirt is also complimenting her look

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Say yes to colour block

She wore this voguish printed green beachwear and we are swooning over it

Gorgeous in green

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Water baby

She is a water baby as she enjoyed her beach day in this blue monokini

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

This printed colourful bikini is ideal for a beach day and Katrina approves of it

Stunning beauty

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked like a vision in this glamorous white beachwear. The sun-kissed photo is definitely the highlight

Divine in white

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Beach babe

Katrina looked drop-dead gorgeous in this stunning beachwear

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress looked chic in this trendy black beachwear and we are taking notes!

Bewitching in black

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked lovely in this white beachwear

Because it's summer

