Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
MAY 06, 2022
Heading 3
Katrina Kaif's beachwear collection
Blue babe
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
This blue bikini top and the printed bottom worn by Katrina take the style quotient to the next level
Beauty in black
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress picked this black monokini for one of her outings and completed her look with a giant hat
The Tiger Zinda Hai actress wore this stylish colour block bikini. The sheer white shirt is also complimenting her look
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Say yes to colour block
She wore this voguish printed green beachwear and we are swooning over it
Gorgeous in green
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Water baby
She is a water baby as she enjoyed her beach day in this blue monokini
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
This printed colourful bikini is ideal for a beach day and Katrina approves of it
Stunning beauty
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked like a vision in this glamorous white beachwear. The sun-kissed photo is definitely the highlight
Divine in white
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Beach babe
Katrina looked drop-dead gorgeous in this stunning beachwear
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress looked chic in this trendy black beachwear and we are taking notes!
Bewitching in black
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked lovely in this white beachwear
Because it's summer
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs-inspired work from home outfits