Heading 3

Katrina Kaif's best PICS with sisters

Ranpreet Kaur

JUNE 03, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina and Isabelle were seen enjoying pancakes together in this selfie

Enjoying pancakes

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Ki Kahani actress was all smiles as she posed with her sister

All smiles

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina and Isabelle were seen twinning in a black cap in this pic and had kept their tresses open

Twinning in black cap

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Ek Tha Tiger actress shared a group picture with her sisters and they make for a beautiful girl squad

Beautiful women

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Isabelle and Katrina were seen taking a walk together and held each other close

Taking a walk

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina made for a beautiful bride on her D-Day and her sisters were seen walking her down the aisle

Bride and the bridesmaids

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress shared a no make up selfie with Isabelle during the COVID-19 lockdown

No makeup selfie

Image: Isabelle Kaif Instagram

Katrina was seen flaunting her mehendi as she posed with her sisters and Sharvari during her mehendi ceremony

Fun at Katrina’s mehendi

The sisters were seen hugging their mom Suzanne Turquotte in a perfect family pic during her 70th birthday celebration

Mama’s girls

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

This candid pic shows Katrina and Isabelle busy with their phone

Lost in the phone

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kiara to Katrina Actors in blue outfits

Click Here