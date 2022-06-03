Heading 3
Katrina Kaif's best PICS with sisters
Ranpreet Kaur
JUNE 03, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina and Isabelle were seen enjoying pancakes together in this selfie
Enjoying pancakes
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Ki Kahani actress was all smiles as she posed with her sister
All smiles
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina and Isabelle were seen twinning in a black cap in this pic and had kept their tresses open
Twinning in black cap
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Ek Tha Tiger actress shared a group picture with her sisters and they make for a beautiful girl squad
Beautiful women
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Isabelle and Katrina were seen taking a walk together and held each other close
Taking a walk
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina made for a beautiful bride on her D-Day and her sisters were seen walking her down the aisle
Bride and the bridesmaids
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress shared a no make up selfie with Isabelle during the COVID-19 lockdown
No makeup selfie
Image: Isabelle Kaif Instagram
Katrina was seen flaunting her mehendi as she posed with her sisters and Sharvari during her mehendi ceremony
Fun at Katrina’s mehendi
The sisters were seen hugging their mom Suzanne Turquotte in a perfect family pic during her 70th birthday celebration
Mama’s girls
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
This candid pic shows Katrina and Isabelle busy with their phone
Lost in the phone
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kiara to Katrina Actors in blue outfits