Katrina Kaif's

“Believed in myself”
Actually, even at the beginning of my career, I never felt rejected. I was still working hard and believed in myself
“No regrets”
I live my life with no regrets. Each decision of mine has defined my life in a certain way
About love
Love starts when people don’t need it and ends when they need it the most
“Positive attitude”
I have a very positive attitude in life. My insecurity, fear and need to know about tomorrow has fortunately eased. What is going to happen will happen anyway. So why break my head over it?
“An experience”
Every day in this industry is an experience in itself and I try to work hard to not let anyone down. It is a great feeling, but it does come with a lot of responsibility towards your colleagues and the audience
“Don’t make plans”
I have learned not to make plans in life, because a lot of times you make a plan that is not going to work for you
On fame
Today I am here, tomorrow someone else will be here. Fame and glamour are for a few days, so no one should be over-proud of it
It's not just the destination… but the journey that counts & this journey has been nothing but spectacular
On journey
“Believe in destiny”
I believe in destiny, God’s hand, and hard work
“Need goals”
I would die without goals or a focus. I need something to keep me going
