Katrina Kaif's love for casual dresses
Shefali Fernandes
JULY 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif is seen dressed in a pastel lime green and white checkered gingham dress. It is a perfect choice for a weekend summer brunch
Green knee-length dress
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina posed in the off-shoulder short dress that came with a classic Victorian-style corset and an asymmetric hemline with small flowers printed on it
Lilac corset dress
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress sported a yellow mini dress. The intricate floral cut details added to its minimal aesthetic and the puff sleeves featured a tiny ruffle detail
Lemon yellow mini dress
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina chose a gorgeous dress as she channelled her inner summer princess. It featured a deep-V neckline accompanied by full sleeves with ruched details
Brown ruched dress
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looks fresh and chic in a floral dress. It was a perfect fit that made it a perfect attire for summers
Chic in floral dress
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif celebrated her 36th birthday in Mexico as he donned a mini peach dress and stilettos
Peachy ruffle dress
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked like a true vision as she donned a sunshine yellow printed graphic dress. The outfit featured 3/4th sleeves, a wide collar, and a waist cut-out
Graphic print dress
Katrina Kaif aced her look in a basic white dress. It featured a black print and she paired it with hoops while her hair
Basic white dress
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina chose a V-neck floral number with puffy sleeves that bore frilled detail just as the train attached to the skirt of the dress
Brunch ready outfit
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina paired her bright dress with a military green jacket and white sneakers
Ray of sunshine in yellow dress
