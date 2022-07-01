Heading 3

Katrina Kaif's love for casual dresses

Shefali Fernandes

JULY 02, 2022

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif is seen dressed in a pastel lime green and white checkered gingham dress. It is a perfect choice for a weekend summer brunch

Green knee-length dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina posed in the off-shoulder short dress that came with a classic Victorian-style corset and an asymmetric hemline with small flowers printed on it

Lilac corset dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress sported a yellow mini dress. The intricate floral cut details added to its minimal aesthetic and the puff sleeves featured a tiny ruffle detail

Lemon yellow mini dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina chose a gorgeous dress as she channelled her inner summer princess. It featured a deep-V neckline accompanied by full sleeves with ruched details

Brown ruched dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looks fresh and chic in a floral dress. It was a perfect fit that made it a perfect attire for summers

Chic in floral dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 36th birthday in Mexico as he donned a mini peach dress and stilettos

Peachy ruffle dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked like a true vision as she donned a sunshine yellow printed graphic dress. The outfit featured 3/4th sleeves, a wide collar, and a waist cut-out

Graphic print dress

Katrina Kaif aced her look in a basic white dress. It featured a black print and she paired it with hoops while her hair

Basic white dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina chose a V-neck floral number with puffy sleeves that bore frilled detail just as the train attached to the skirt of the dress

Brunch ready outfit

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina paired her bright dress with a military green jacket and white sneakers

Ray of sunshine in yellow dress

