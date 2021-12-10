Katrina Kaif's moments with her family

DEC 10, 2021

Diwali Bonding

Katrina posed with her younger sister Isabelle and their mom on Diwali this year

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

Kaif Sisters

Katrina posted a picture with three of her sisters, each as beautiful as the other

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

Posers 

This super adorable picture of Kat with her two sisters just portrays their bond

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

Girls Night

The Kaif sisters are all smiles as they got together for yet another priceless photo

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

London Baby

Katrina’s family resides in London and she often flies down to be with them

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

Granny

Katrina is extremely fond of her Grandma, and blessed us with this cute picture

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

Childhood Memories

Katrina often relives her childhood moments by posting pictures with her mum

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

Currently, Isabelle and Kat have been roommates and spent the lockdown together

Sisters For Life

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

The sisters even spent their time cooking pancakes while they were stuck at home

Cooking Buddies

(Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

Katrina makes sure she spends Christmas with her family every year

Christmas Cheer

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

