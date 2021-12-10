Katrina Kaif's moments with her family
Diwali Bonding
Katrina posed with her younger sister Isabelle and their mom on Diwali this year
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Kaif Sisters
Katrina posted a picture with three of her sisters, each as beautiful as the other
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Posers
This super adorable picture of Kat with her two sisters just portrays their bond
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Girls Night
The Kaif sisters are all smiles as they got together for yet another priceless photo
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
London Baby
Katrina’s family resides in London and she often flies down to be with them
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Granny
Katrina is extremely fond of her Grandma, and blessed us with this cute picture
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Childhood Memories
Katrina often relives her childhood moments by posting pictures with her mum
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Currently, Isabelle and Kat have been roommates and spent the lockdown together
Sisters For Life
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
The sisters even spent their time cooking pancakes while they were stuck at home
Cooking Buddies
(Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina makes sure she spends Christmas with her family every year
Christmas Cheer
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
