Katrina Kaif's priceless wedding pics

Shefali Fernandes

JULY 16, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked every bit royal as a bride in her Sabyasachi wedding ensemble. She also adorned gorgeous Sabyasachi jewelry on her D-Day

Royal as a bride

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

For Haldi, Mrs. Kaushal wore a stunning ivory organdy lehenga by Sabyasachi that featured embroidery work and sequin details

All smiles on Haldi

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

For the Mehendi ceremony, Kaif donned a multi-coloured silk lehenga with a patchwork blouse and looked her absolute best

Perfect Mehendi

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina wore a sheer, tulle saree with a silhouette like a white wedding gown and paid homage to her mother’s British heritage

Katrina's homage to mother’s heritage

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina's veil paid homage to Kaushal's Punjabi roots and she wore a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga

Punjabi bride

Photo: Pinkvilla

Shortly after their honeymoon, Katrina continued with her Sabyasachi ensembles and wore a blush pink kurta with gold floral prints all over

First appearance

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The bridesmaids wore pink for Katrina's wedding as they walked their sister down the aisle

Walking down the aisle

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The picture was clicked during the couple's honeymoon at a beach destination post their wedding in Rajasthan

Katrina Kaif's bridal mehendi

Katrina shared a beautiful bond with her husband Vicky's brother Sunny and this picture is proof of it!

Vibing with brother-in-law

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina's radiant smile made our hearts melt and we bet the fans cannot help but just keep looking at her

Happy bride

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

