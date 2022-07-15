Heading 3
Katrina Kaif's priceless wedding pics
Shefali Fernandes
JULY 16, 2022
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked every bit royal as a bride in her Sabyasachi wedding ensemble. She also adorned gorgeous Sabyasachi jewelry on her D-Day
Royal as a bride
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
For Haldi, Mrs. Kaushal wore a stunning ivory organdy lehenga by Sabyasachi that featured embroidery work and sequin details
All smiles on Haldi
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
For the Mehendi ceremony, Kaif donned a multi-coloured silk lehenga with a patchwork blouse and looked her absolute best
Perfect Mehendi
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina wore a sheer, tulle saree with a silhouette like a white wedding gown and paid homage to her mother’s British heritage
Katrina's homage to mother’s heritage
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina's veil paid homage to Kaushal's Punjabi roots and she wore a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga
Punjabi bride
Photo: Pinkvilla
Shortly after their honeymoon, Katrina continued with her Sabyasachi ensembles and wore a blush pink kurta with gold floral prints all over
First appearance
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The bridesmaids wore pink for Katrina's wedding as they walked their sister down the aisle
Walking down the aisle
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The picture was clicked during the couple's honeymoon at a beach destination post their wedding in Rajasthan
Katrina Kaif's bridal mehendi
Katrina shared a beautiful bond with her husband Vicky's brother Sunny and this picture is proof of it!
Vibing with brother-in-law
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina's radiant smile made our hearts melt and we bet the fans cannot help but just keep looking at her
Happy bride
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
