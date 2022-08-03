Heading 3
Katrina Kaif's saree collection
Shefali Fernandes
AUGUST 03, 2022
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore a powder blue saree from the shelves of designer Anita Dongre and she teamed it with a matching spaghetti strap blouse
Stunning in powder blue saree
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif picked an orange floral saree by Tarun Tahiliani. It also featured large blue and purple blooms
Floral power
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore a red block printed saree titled Harisha Saree by designer Anita Dongre. It also featured traditional floral printed motifs
Lady in red
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif chose a striking blouse with her sheer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree with mirror-work put out in multiple geometric patterns
Sexy sheer saree
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Pretty in pink
Katrina Kaif picked a pink floral Sabyasachi saree that was paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse. She also added a matching belt to it
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif donned a pretty sunflower-printed saree from Sabyasachi and teamed it with a strapped black simple blouse
Rocking in floral-print
Photo: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif stepped out in an ivory Anushree Reddy number for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception
Acing an ivory saree
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif picked out an embellished blush pink saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani and looked radiant in it
A vision in a blush pink
Photo: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif stepped out in an orange saree while promoting and it also came with an embroidered blouse featuring printed sleeves
Earthy print saree
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif picked out a beautiful blush pink chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra, which was decked in gold and silver sequined borders
Looking like Indian Barbie in pink
