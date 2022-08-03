Heading 3

Katrina Kaif's saree collection

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore a powder blue saree from the shelves of designer Anita Dongre and she teamed it with a matching spaghetti strap blouse

Stunning in powder blue saree

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif picked an orange floral saree by Tarun Tahiliani. It also featured large blue and purple blooms

Floral power

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore a red block printed saree titled Harisha Saree by designer Anita Dongre. It also featured traditional floral printed motifs

 Lady in red

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif chose a striking blouse with her sheer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree with mirror-work put out in multiple geometric patterns

Sexy sheer saree

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Pretty in pink

Katrina Kaif picked a pink floral Sabyasachi saree that was paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse. She also added a matching belt to it

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif donned a pretty sunflower-printed saree from Sabyasachi and teamed it with a strapped black simple blouse

Rocking in floral-print

Photo: Pinkvilla

Katrina Kaif stepped out in an ivory Anushree Reddy number for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception

Acing an ivory saree

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif picked out an embellished blush pink saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani and looked radiant in it

 A vision in a blush pink

Photo: Pinkvilla

Katrina Kaif stepped out in an orange saree while promoting and it also came with an embroidered blouse featuring printed sleeves

Earthy print saree

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif picked out a beautiful blush pink chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra, which was decked in gold and silver sequined borders

Looking like Indian Barbie in pink

