The balcony from her sea-facing house is a chill hangout spot and gives cozy vibes.
Balcony
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The balcony has minimal decor and beautiful greens, designed by Gauri Khan.
Designer
Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram
The beautiful balcony with the pretty view has often been a perfect spot for getting pictures.
Photos spot
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have often been spotted getting family pictures and celebratory pictures clicked in the balcony.
Celebration pictures
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The actress has often taken social media to share a virtual tour of the sea-facing heavenly abode
Sea-Facing View
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The balcony has a seating arrangement with many potted plants. And it is surreal and refreshing!
All-Green Balcony
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s friends also enjoy the spot for chilling and hanging out.
Hang Out Spot
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The balcony has such pretty view that you could have a cup of coffee and enjoy the sunset from home.
Breathtaking views
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Amid her pregnancy rumors, Katrina flaunted her cute smile and pleased her fans with a new picture enjoying the summer sun in the balcony.
Summer Evenings
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Click Here
With a pretty balcony the house indoor is on a warmer palette. The couple has always loved decorating in a pastel tone.
Cozy indoors
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram