Heading 3

Katrina Kaif's sea-view balcony garden 

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 10, 2023

Entertainment

The balcony from her sea-facing house is a chill hangout spot and gives cozy vibes.

Balcony

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

The balcony has minimal decor and beautiful greens, designed by Gauri Khan.

Designer

Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram

The beautiful balcony with the pretty view has often been a perfect spot for getting pictures.

Photos spot

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have often been spotted getting family pictures and celebratory pictures clicked in the balcony.

Celebration pictures

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

The actress has often taken social media to share a virtual tour of the sea-facing heavenly abode

Sea-Facing View

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

The balcony has a seating arrangement with many potted plants. And it is surreal and refreshing!

All-Green Balcony

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s friends also enjoy the spot for chilling and hanging out.

Hang Out Spot

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

The balcony has such pretty view that you could have a cup of coffee and enjoy the sunset from home.

Breathtaking views

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Amid her pregnancy rumors, Katrina flaunted her cute smile and pleased her fans with a new picture enjoying the summer sun in the balcony.

Summer Evenings

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

With a pretty balcony the house indoor is on a warmer palette. The couple has always loved decorating in a pastel tone.

Cozy indoors

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here