sept 28, 2021
Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 shoot diaries
For the shoot of the film, Tiger 3, Katrina has been travelling all around the world. She started with Turkey, Istanbul from where she shared this beautiful picture of her in a lavender floral dress
Katrina Kaif was seen taking a grocery run in Turkey and getting fascinated by everything at the supermarket
While in Turkey, Katrina also visited the beautiful ancient district, Cappadocia that is situated on a rugged plateau
Apart from Turkey, Katrina has also travelled to Russia for the shoot of the film. She enjoyed herself in Saint Petersburg as she posed in a park wearing a purple tee and a printed skirt
She was also seen touring the streets of Saint Petersburg. As the breeze blew her hair, Katrina smiled and shivered, rubbing her arms indicating the cold weather
After Russia, Katrina was seen embracing nature and the cold weather with utmost style as she pranced around in Austria
Katrina definitely cannot get enough of parks! She was seen taking an evening stroll in yet another park in Austria
Katrina is making the most of the sweater weather as she was seen posing in a bright yellow turtleneck in Altaussee, Austria
How can someone look so glamorous early in the morning? Katrina enjoyed a breakfast in a bathrobe in Vienna as her costume stylist and friend, Anaita Shroff Adjania captured her.
Katrina Kaif travelled across cities in a lavish tour bus with her super fun team and was seen posing in the bus with Anaita Shroff Adjania
