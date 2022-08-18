Heading 3

Katrina Kaif's top bodycon dress looks

Anjali Sinha

AUGUST 19, 2022

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat looks absolutely gorgeous in this white dress and the angelic wings detailing on the shoulder is definitely a plus point of this outfit

Visionary in white

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress stuns in this blue bodycon dress with full sleeves

Blue-tiful

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

This white dress with one sleeve defines Katrina's curves

Simply stunning

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina never fails to follow the trends and we love how she gave a playful look to a bodycon outfit with a pink tie-dye trend

Follow your heart

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

This black bodycon dress with midriff corset-like detailing looks splendid on Katrina

Beauty in Black

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Diva in orange

She looks pretty in this orange ruched outfit which she paired with hoop earrings

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The star exudes charm in this pastel pink bodycon dress with cape sleeve-like detailing

In love with pastels

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looks like a ray of sunshine in this strapless minimal bodycon dress

Hello Miss Sunshine

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looks hot in this fiery, full of the glam ensemble

Ravishing in red

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The diva looks breathtaking in this pretty pink dress with balloon sleeves

Pretty in pink

