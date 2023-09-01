Heading 3
september 01, 2023
Katrina Kaif's vacay diaries
Katrina Kaif is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films and is an avid traveler. Here's a sneak peek into her travel diaries
Katrina Kaif
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina enjoys the weather in the mountains and her travel diaries make us feel wanderlust
Wanderlust
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The Ek Tha Tiger star took a deep dive into the culture and visited Rajasthan and spotted some wildlife with her husband Vicky Kaushal
Rajasthan
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The Jagga Jasoos star flew to Maldives to ring in her birthday and we are in awe of the pictures
Birthday trip
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif celebrated her husband Vicky Kaushal’s birthday in NYC and also shared the cute pictures
New York
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina soaks in the sun in Greece and shells out major fashion goals while being on vacay
Greece
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The Merry Christmas actress was taking a stroll on London streets in an abstract printed multi-colored dress
London
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina looked beach ready in her gray tank top and denim shorts
Beach love
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The Jee Le Zaraa actress enjoys the sound of the waves and breeze by the sea as she oozes oomph in the black swimsuit
Sea-gazing
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi
Work-front
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
