Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

september 01, 2023

Katrina Kaif's vacay diaries 

Katrina Kaif is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films and is an avid traveler. Here's a sneak peek into her travel diaries

Katrina Kaif

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina enjoys the weather in the mountains and her travel diaries make us feel wanderlust 

Wanderlust

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

The Ek Tha Tiger star took a deep dive into the culture and visited Rajasthan and spotted some wildlife with her husband Vicky Kaushal

Rajasthan

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

The Jagga Jasoos star flew to Maldives to ring in her birthday and we are in awe of the pictures

Birthday trip

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif celebrated her husband Vicky Kaushal’s birthday in NYC and also shared the cute pictures

New York

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina soaks in the sun in Greece and shells out major fashion goals while being on vacay

Greece

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

The Merry Christmas actress was taking a stroll on London streets in an abstract printed multi-colored dress

London

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina looked beach ready in her gray tank top and denim shorts

Beach love

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

The Jee Le Zaraa actress enjoys the sound of the waves and breeze by the sea as she oozes oomph in the black swimsuit

Sea-gazing

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi

Work-front

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

