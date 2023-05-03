Heading 3

Katrina's Style Quotient

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina turns heads in the sequin slip gown by Rasario. She paired it with gold hoops and a stunning bracelet

Boss Babe

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

She has a keen eye for detail and often accessories with her outfit with stylish jewellery and heels

Statement Jewellery

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Edgy

Katrina shows off her gorgeous curves in the black one -shouldered leather dress with dewy makeup

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

She has a unique fashion sense that blends formal and stylish looks effortlessly

Dreamy

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

She looks stunning in a striped black and white deconstructed dress with laced heels and huge silver hoops

Stunning

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

She looks absolutely gorgeous in the white turtleneck dress with ruffles on the left shoulder

White love

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

She gives an easy breezy vibe in the black one-piece dramatised with striped fedora hat

Chic

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina looks radiant in the orange saree with embroidered sleeves and deep neck by Sabyasachi

Glam Fashion

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

She looks mesmerising in the blue corset gown with cutout and pearls on the waistline emphasising the curves

Blue-tiful

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

She opts for an easy look while travelling in a flower printed sweatshirt and skinny blue jeans

Travel closet

