Katrina's Style Quotient
pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
MAY 03, 2023
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina turns heads in the sequin slip gown by Rasario. She paired it with gold hoops and a stunning bracelet
Boss Babe
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
She has a keen eye for detail and often accessories with her outfit with stylish jewellery and heels
Statement Jewellery
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Edgy
Katrina shows off her gorgeous curves in the black one -shouldered leather dress with dewy makeup
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
She has a unique fashion sense that blends formal and stylish looks effortlessly
Dreamy
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
She looks stunning in a striped black and white deconstructed dress with laced heels and huge silver hoops
Stunning
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
She looks absolutely gorgeous in the white turtleneck dress with ruffles on the left shoulder
White love
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
She gives an easy breezy vibe in the black one-piece dramatised with striped fedora hat
Chic
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina looks radiant in the orange saree with embroidered sleeves and deep neck by Sabyasachi
Glam Fashion
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
She looks mesmerising in the blue corset gown with cutout and pearls on the waistline emphasising the curves
Blue-tiful
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
She opts for an easy look while travelling in a flower printed sweatshirt and skinny blue jeans
Travel closet
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.