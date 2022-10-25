Katy Perry-Orlando Bloom:
Love Story
Image: Getty Images
First Meet
Katy and Orlando met each other in 2016 at the Golden Globes After Party and had an instant connection with each other
Image: Katy Perry Instagram
Instagram Official
Amid speculations about their relationship, the duo went Instagram official in May 2016, thus confirming their ongoing romance
Image: Orlando Bloom Instagram
Italian Vacay
The couple spent their 2016 summer together in Italy and also shared photos from their romantic vacation
Image: Getty Images
Shocking Split
The couple parted ways for a brief period of time in 2017 although they got back together and also were spotted together at an Ed Sheeran concert
Image: Getty Images
Katy Perry later confirmed she was in a relationship with Bloom after she announced on American Idol that she wasn't single
Relationship Status
Image: Getty Images
Red Carpet Debut
Despite being photographed together, the couple officially made their red carpet debut at the Gala for the Global Ocean in Monte Carlo
Image: Katy Perry Instagram
Engagement
Katy announced her engagement with Orlando Bloom on Instagram in February 2019 as she showcased her gorgeous ring
Image: Katy Perry Instagram
Pregnancy Announcement
In 2020, Katy made her pregnancy announcement in the most unique manner as she released a music video for her single Never Worn White
Image: Getty Images
Gender Reveal
The couple also made a sweet gender reveal announcement as they confirmed they were expecting a baby girl soon in April 2020
Image: Orlando Bloom Instagram
Baby Daisy
On August 26, 2020, Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child and named her Daisy Dove Bloom and shared a sweet photo on Instagram
