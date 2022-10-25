Heading 3

Katy Perry-Orlando Bloom:
Love Story

Image: Getty Images

First Meet

Katy and Orlando met each other in 2016 at the Golden Globes After Party and had an instant connection with each other

Image: Katy Perry Instagram

Instagram Official

Amid speculations about their relationship, the duo went Instagram official in May 2016, thus confirming their ongoing romance

Image: Orlando Bloom Instagram

Italian Vacay

The couple spent their 2016 summer together in Italy and also shared photos from their romantic vacation

Image: Getty Images

Shocking Split

The couple parted ways for a brief period of time in 2017 although they got back together and also were spotted together at an Ed Sheeran concert

Image: Getty Images

Katy Perry later confirmed she was in a relationship with Bloom after she announced on American Idol that she wasn't single

Relationship Status

Image: Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Despite being photographed together, the couple officially made their red carpet debut at the Gala for the Global Ocean in Monte Carlo

Image: Katy Perry Instagram

Engagement

Katy announced her engagement with Orlando Bloom on Instagram in February 2019 as she showcased her gorgeous ring

Image: Katy Perry Instagram

Pregnancy Announcement

In 2020, Katy made her pregnancy announcement in the most unique manner as she released a music video for her single Never Worn White

Image: Getty Images

Gender Reveal

The couple also made a sweet gender reveal announcement as they confirmed they were expecting a baby girl soon in April 2020

Image: Orlando Bloom Instagram

Baby Daisy

On August 26, 2020, Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child and named her Daisy Dove Bloom and shared a sweet photo on Instagram

